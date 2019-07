Amaravati: Y S Jaganmhan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has asked the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his official residence in Hyderabad.

Naidu has been asked to vacate his residence at the earliest else strict action will be taken against him.

YSRCP won a comprehensive victory in the recently concluded election winning 151 seats against 23 by the TDP.