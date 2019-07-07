Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 07 Jul 2019 Tiware Dam breach: S ...
Nation, Politics

Tiware Dam breach: Search operation enters fifth day for 4 missing persons

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 11:42 am IST
The death toll climbed to 19 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Friday.
The search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for four missing persons entered the fifth day here on Sunday in the wake of a breach in Tiware Dam which has claimed 19 lives. (Photo: ANI)
 The search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for four missing persons entered the fifth day here on Sunday in the wake of a breach in Tiware Dam which has claimed 19 lives. (Photo: ANI)

Ratnagiri: The search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for four missing persons entered the fifth day here on Sunday in the wake of a breach in Tiware Dam which has claimed 19 lives.

A total of 23 went missing on the night of on July 3 when the dam developed a breach following heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

 

The death toll climbed to 19 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Friday. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

...
Tags: tiware dam, breach, ndrf, police, mumbai, monsoon
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: ANI)

'Let's wait and watch,' says Yedyurappa as Cong-JD(S) gets into huddle

MP DGP V K Singh (Photo: ANI)

MP: DGP blames independence of girls behind fake kidnapping cases

The poll expenditure of Gurdaspur lawmaker and actor Sunny Deol has been found exceeding the statutory limit of Rs 70 lakh, an election official said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Sunny Deol's election expenditure surpasses statutory limit of Rs 70 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, the police went to their residence and arrested Dhiren Mondal and his wife Sumati Mondal, a police officer said. (Representational Image)

Parents kill 16-year-old daughter in Bengal, dumps body in Ganga; held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Europe's largest landscape of ‘fire and ice’ declared World Heritage site

Vatnajokull National Park is the third Icelandic site to join UNESCO's World Heritage List, after Thingvellir National Park in 2004, where the oldest parliament in the world was established, and the volcanic island of Surtsey in 2008. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Harry and Meghan baptise Archie in a private service

The names of Archie's godparents were not released by Harry and Meghan and remain a mystery. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man denied to board Shatabdi Express; asks if 'British Raj' is back?

Railways did acknowledge that the staff must be counselled at the station to be sensitive towards passengers. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sunny Deol's election expenditure surpasses statutory limit of Rs 70 lakh

The poll expenditure of Gurdaspur lawmaker and actor Sunny Deol has been found exceeding the statutory limit of Rs 70 lakh, an election official said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

10 Cong-JD(S) MLAs reach Mumbai after submitting resignation in K'taka

10 disgruntled MLAs, who flew to Mumbai by coalition strategists in a bid to convince them to reconsider their decision, are staying at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Watch! Rahul Gandhi savours dosa in Patna after getting bail in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited a restaurant in Patna's Maurya Lok Place after a Patna court granted him bail in a defamation case. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Indian Youth Congress chief resigns, takes ‘responsibility’ for poll loss

Keshav Chand Yadav belongs to the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, who was appointed the Youth Congress chief in May last year. (Photo: Twitter/ @keshavyadaviyc)

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has a new definition

Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party deprecates efforts of BJP to 'buy over legislators'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham