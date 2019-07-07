Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jul 2019 Time to saffronise T ...
Nation, Politics

Time to saffronise Telangana, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Amit Shah says his party alone can end KCR family rule; equates Majlis with Nizam era’s Razakars.
BJP president Amit Shah with MoS for home G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Kickstarting the BJP’s membership drive in the state, Shah urged partymen to work towards making Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala the party’s strongholds.
 BJP president Amit Shah with MoS for home G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Kickstarting the BJP’s membership drive in the state, Shah urged partymen to work towards making Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala the party’s strongholds.

Hyderabad: BJP chief and Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala would soon become strongholds of the party. The party was being strengthened and it would come to power in these three states in the next elections.

“The time has come for Telangana state’s saffronisation,” Mr Shah told more than 5,000 membership drive incharges from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts at a convention centre in Shamshabad.

 

Mr Shah said that in the Lok Sabha elections the BJP had secured about 20 per cent of the votes in Telangana state. This is Mr Shah’s first visit to Telangana state since the BJP retained power at the Centre, and the party won four seats here.

Speaking on the self-respect of the people, Mr Shah asserted that BJP alone could honour the sentiment of Telangana by fulfilling all promises. “The BJP alone would fight and end the family rule of Chief Mnister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.”

He alleged that the “razakars and Majlis” had unleashed terror in the state by resorting to looting and killing. “The BJP will not let go in vain the sacrifice of those who fought against the powerful Razakar militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad and will fulfil their dreams of a poverty-free land,” Mr Shah said.

Setting a target of 18 lakh members for the state, Mr Shah said, “Some people are saying that BJP is admitting leaders from other parties. Yes, there are good people in every party and we are in a mission to bring all good people under one umbrella.” He said the state already had 18 lakh members.

He pointed out that unlike the Congress which split every time it lost a poll, the BJP had grown stronger after every defeat. The BJP chief said, “There was a time when there were only two MPs for the BJP and Rajiv Gandhi made fun of us saying Hum do hamare do. Now the same Congress has lost even its Opposition status.”

He said, “Negative thinking will not take the nation forward but a strong belief in our strength will.” Mr Shah said the BJP works on its ideology not on individuals, families or castes like the Congress and other parties.

The BJP chief welcomed Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, former CM of undivided AP, into the party and presented him a shawl.

...
Tags: amit shah, lok sabha elections, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Amit Shah begins BJP membership drive in Telangana
Asaduddin Owaisi: Razakars left India, we didn’t

Latest From Nation

S.K. Joshi

Telangana Election Commission: Civic poll timetable by July end

The additional commissioner of police requested all road-users to take note of the diversions and plan their travel accordingly.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Yellamma Kalyanam

Out of 9 lakh applications, 8.2 lakh have been verified so far and 7.82 lakh were approved.

9 lakh applications for Andhra Pradesh village posts

The students met health minister Etala Rajender and asked him to intervene.

Hyderabad: 500 docs denied pg docus over fee issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man denied to board Shatabdi Express; asks if 'British Raj' is back?

Railways did acknowledge that the staff must be counselled at the station to be sensitive towards passengers. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi: Razakars left India, we didn’t

Asaduddin Owaisi

Amit Shah begins BJP membership drive in Telangana

Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah shakes hands with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao (right) as the latter joined the BJP in the city on Saturday. State BJP chief Dr K. Lakshman (left) could also be seen. (DC)

Karnataka: Congress hints at horse trading by BJP to break coalition

Congress leaders to discuss the developments in Karnataka and they also discussed the situation with state party leaders. (Photo: PTI)

Puducherry CM walks out from Planning Board meeting over exclusion of Oppn leaders

The meeting was convened to decide the annual budget of the union territory which, is to be recommended to the central government in the legislative assembly. (Photo: File)

Former union minister, secutity staff booked for assaulting toll plaza employees

In the CCTV footage, the security personnel of the MP can be seen beating the employees before brandishing a gun and firing in the air. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham