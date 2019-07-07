Time to saffronise Telangana, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah with MoS for home G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Kickstarting the BJP’s membership drive in the state, Shah urged partymen to work towards making Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala the party’s strongholds.

Hyderabad: BJP chief and Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala would soon become strongholds of the party. The party was being strengthened and it would come to power in these three states in the next elections.

“The time has come for Telangana state’s saffronisation,” Mr Shah told more than 5,000 membership drive incharges from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts at a convention centre in Shamshabad.

Mr Shah said that in the Lok Sabha elections the BJP had secured about 20 per cent of the votes in Telangana state. This is Mr Shah’s first visit to Telangana state since the BJP retained power at the Centre, and the party won four seats here.

Speaking on the self-respect of the people, Mr Shah asserted that BJP alone could honour the sentiment of Telangana by fulfilling all promises. “The BJP alone would fight and end the family rule of Chief Mnister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.”

He alleged that the “razakars and Majlis” had unleashed terror in the state by resorting to looting and killing. “The BJP will not let go in vain the sacrifice of those who fought against the powerful Razakar militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad and will fulfil their dreams of a poverty-free land,” Mr Shah said.

Setting a target of 18 lakh members for the state, Mr Shah said, “Some people are saying that BJP is admitting leaders from other parties. Yes, there are good people in every party and we are in a mission to bring all good people under one umbrella.” He said the state already had 18 lakh members.

He pointed out that unlike the Congress which split every time it lost a poll, the BJP had grown stronger after every defeat. The BJP chief said, “There was a time when there were only two MPs for the BJP and Rajiv Gandhi made fun of us saying Hum do hamare do. Now the same Congress has lost even its Opposition status.”

He said, “Negative thinking will not take the nation forward but a strong belief in our strength will.” Mr Shah said the BJP works on its ideology not on individuals, families or castes like the Congress and other parties.

The BJP chief welcomed Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, former CM of undivided AP, into the party and presented him a shawl.