Tamil Nadu CM to chair all-party meet on EWS quota tomorrow

The Union Cabinet had in January cleared 10 per cent quota in education and government jobs for people from the economically weaker sections. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair an all-party meeting in Chennai tomorrow to take their views on 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections, state Minister RB Udaykumar said on Sunday.

"The chief minister will hold a meeting to hear the views of all parties and then take an appropriate decision," he told reporters here.

The Union Cabinet had in January cleared 10 per cent quota in education and government jobs for people from the economically weaker sections.

Udaykumar hailed the Union Budget, saying that it is focused on the country's development.

"The Budget has been crafted to transform India into an economically developed nation. People are describing the Budget as a statement of growth. It is a fabulous Budget which will benefit the people," he said.

He also lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for quoting Tamil proverbs during her Budget speech.