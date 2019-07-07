Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jul 2019 KT Rama Rao: Are Tel ...
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao: Are Telangana projects not for nation?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jul 7, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 1:04 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao held discussions with officials and TRS leaders on Friday night and discussed the allocations, sources said.
KT Rama Rao.
 KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: The TRS leadership has decided to take on the Centre over the injustice done to the state in the matter of budgetary allocations. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held discussions with officials and TRS leaders on Friday night and discussed the allocations, sources said.

Mr Rao expressed displeasure over the Centre ignoring the state’s demands and reportedly took the decision to fight with the Centre in the interests of the people.

 

On Saturday, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao posted a series of tweets criticising the Centre for not funding the state’s schemes. He dredged up the comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made as Gujarat Chief Minister over the increasing petrol prices when the UPA government was at the Centre.

Mr Rama Rao said the Niti Aayog had recommended allotting Rs 2,400 crore to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha but the two schemes did not even get Rs 24. Mr Rama Rao pointed out that even after five years, the assurances given to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act had not been fulfilled.

In one post, Mr Rama Rao said: “TS has repeatedly demanded national project status for either Kaleshw-aram or Palamuru lift irrigation project on various forums. No mention or even acknowledgement.” Another tweet directed at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “are Telangana projects not in the interest of our nation?”

He said life science and pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles were the three important sectors in the state. But the Centre had given no support to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park nor the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector and there was no mention of the ITIR.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, k.t. rama rao, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

S.K. Joshi

Telangana Election Commission: Civic poll timetable by July end

The additional commissioner of police requested all road-users to take note of the diversions and plan their travel accordingly.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Yellamma Kalyanam

Out of 9 lakh applications, 8.2 lakh have been verified so far and 7.82 lakh were approved.

9 lakh applications for Andhra Pradesh village posts

The students met health minister Etala Rajender and asked him to intervene.

Hyderabad: 500 docs denied pg docus over fee issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man denied to board Shatabdi Express; asks if 'British Raj' is back?

Railways did acknowledge that the staff must be counselled at the station to be sensitive towards passengers. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi: Razakars left India, we didn’t

Asaduddin Owaisi

Amit Shah begins BJP membership drive in Telangana

Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah shakes hands with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao (right) as the latter joined the BJP in the city on Saturday. State BJP chief Dr K. Lakshman (left) could also be seen. (DC)

Karnataka: Congress hints at horse trading by BJP to break coalition

Congress leaders to discuss the developments in Karnataka and they also discussed the situation with state party leaders. (Photo: PTI)

Puducherry CM walks out from Planning Board meeting over exclusion of Oppn leaders

The meeting was convened to decide the annual budget of the union territory which, is to be recommended to the central government in the legislative assembly. (Photo: File)

Former union minister, secutity staff booked for assaulting toll plaza employees

In the CCTV footage, the security personnel of the MP can be seen beating the employees before brandishing a gun and firing in the air. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham