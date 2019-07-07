KT Rama Rao: Are Telangana projects not for nation?

Hyderabad: The TRS leadership has decided to take on the Centre over the injustice done to the state in the matter of budgetary allocations. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held discussions with officials and TRS leaders on Friday night and discussed the allocations, sources said.

Mr Rao expressed displeasure over the Centre ignoring the state’s demands and reportedly took the decision to fight with the Centre in the interests of the people.

On Saturday, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao posted a series of tweets criticising the Centre for not funding the state’s schemes. He dredged up the comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made as Gujarat Chief Minister over the increasing petrol prices when the UPA government was at the Centre.

Mr Rama Rao said the Niti Aayog had recommended allotting Rs 2,400 crore to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha but the two schemes did not even get Rs 24. Mr Rama Rao pointed out that even after five years, the assurances given to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act had not been fulfilled.

In one post, Mr Rama Rao said: “TS has repeatedly demanded national project status for either Kaleshw-aram or Palamuru lift irrigation project on various forums. No mention or even acknowledgement.” Another tweet directed at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “are Telangana projects not in the interest of our nation?”

He said life science and pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles were the three important sectors in the state. But the Centre had given no support to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park nor the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector and there was no mention of the ITIR.