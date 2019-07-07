Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jul 2019 Infighting continues ...
Nation, Politics

Infighting continues in party as Nirupam taunts Milind Deora on latter's resignation

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
Deora resigned when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday took a dig at Milind Deora, who resigned from the post of the party's city unit chief, saying that the resignation is being used as "a ladder to climb up."

"A resignation is done when someone wants to reject something. But here a moment later, a national level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such 'hard-working' people," tweeted Nirupam.

 

His tweet comes hours after Deora announced his resignation and proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

His resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Nirupam dubbed his proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

"The idea to appoint 3 member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of President is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further," he tweeted.

Deora was appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

He lost from South Mumbai parliamentary Constituency to Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant by a margin of 1,00,067 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

...
Tags: sanjay nirupam, milind deora, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Congress workers including party vice president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Security beefed up outside Sofitel hotel after Congress protest

‘As the newly purchased buses were manufactured in other states, they had Hindi stickers. However, we removed that before the buses are used by the public,’ Tamil Nadu transport department said in a press note. (Photo: ANI)

Outrage in TN after pictures of Hindi stickers in state buses go viral

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Monday. (Representational Images)

Cloudy sky, light rains keep mercury in check in Delhi

The workers shouted slogans such as Bhartiya Janata Party Murdabad, Youth Congress Zindabad, Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi, Razinama Wapas Lo. (Photo: ANI)

Bhartiya Janata Party 'Murdabad': Mumbai youth Cong workers stage protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: UNBEATABLE XI; Best players from the league stage of the tournament

An unbeatable dream-team of these players could defeat any other team. (Photo:AFP )
 

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

(Photo: Representational video, AP)
 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhartiya Janata Party 'Murdabad': Mumbai youth Cong workers stage protest

The workers shouted slogans such as Bhartiya Janata Party Murdabad, Youth Congress Zindabad, Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi, Razinama Wapas Lo. (Photo: ANI)

Had submitted resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Earlier today, Scindia had announced his resignation from the post of party general secretary. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division

CM also called for an explanation from Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj on account of poor performance. (Photo: File)

Modi's criticism, breaking alliance with BJP led to TDP's defeat in polls: Javadekar

Javadekar was speaking at an event organised to launch BJP's membership drive in the state. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Modi's criticism, breaking alliance with BJP led to TDP's defeat in polls: Javadekar

Javadekar also accused Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments of labelling central schemes as state-run programmes. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham