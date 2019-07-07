Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jul 2019 After Milind Deora, ...
Nation, Politics

After Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress General Secretary

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
It is being said that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.
Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26. (Photo: File)
 Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday announced to resign from the post of party general secretary.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted from his official Twitter account.

 

Scindia had been appointed Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh along Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had been appointed a general secretary for East UP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Read: Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai unit Congress chief

Scindia's resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation or have resigned as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Earlier in the day, former Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora also announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president.

Deora has also proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

It is being said that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.

"The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee," a statement from Deora's office said.

Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

His resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Deora had been appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

Deora unsuccessfully ran for the Lok Sabha polls from South Mumbai constituency.

...
Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, milind deora, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: Representational video, AP)

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mihan Reddy. (PhotoL PTI)

YSRCP govt asks Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his official residence

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Doctor in SUV shot dead by 3 masked men on bike in Haryana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt seeks report on fake degree row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
 

Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival kick starts

Bullfights are protected under the Spanish Constitution as part of the country’s cultural heritage. (Photo: AP)
 

Harry and Meghan baptise Archie in a private service

The names of Archie's godparents were not released by Harry and Meghan and remain a mystery. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar offers prayers at Tirumala

Before leaving the temple, the IB Minister was honoured with a sacred silk cloth, a holy portrait of the presiding diety, and laddu prasadam. (Photo: @PrakashJavdekar twitter)

Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai unit Congress chief

‘The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee,’ a statement from Deora's office said. (Photo: ANI)

Nirmala Sitharaman to address RBI board on Monday

The Finance Minister would also apprise the board of various other announcements made in the Budget to spur growth by touching almost all sectors of the economy with the objective of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, said an official. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu CM to chair all-party meet on EWS quota tomorrow

The Union Cabinet had in January cleared 10 per cent quota in education and government jobs for people from the economically weaker sections. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu: CM will chair all-party meet on economically-weaker section quota

Tamil Nadu minister R B Udaykumar talks to media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham