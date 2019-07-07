After Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress General Secretary

Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday announced to resign from the post of party general secretary.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted from his official Twitter account.

Scindia had been appointed Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh along Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had been appointed a general secretary for East UP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Scindia's resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation or have resigned as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Earlier in the day, former Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora also announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president.

Deora has also proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

It is being said that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.

"The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee," a statement from Deora's office said.

Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

Deora had been appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

Deora unsuccessfully ran for the Lok Sabha polls from South Mumbai constituency.