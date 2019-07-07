Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jul 2019 9 lakh applications ...
Nation, Politics

9 lakh applications for Andhra Pradesh village posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K KALYAN KRISHNA KUMAR
Published Jul 7, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 1:12 am IST
The grama and ward volunteer posts drew sizeable submissions from the women candidates.
Out of 9 lakh applications, 8.2 lakh have been verified so far and 7.82 lakh were approved.
VIJAYAWADA: Over 21,000 post graduates have submitted their candidatures for the grama volunteer posts in tribal and rural areas across the state. On the last date for accepting applications, July 5, aspirants thronged to submit their applications.

The grama and ward volunteer posts drew sizeable submissions from the women candidates. Out of total 9 lakh applications, more than 4.02 lakh applications were received from women applicants. The government relaxed the education qualification for the urban ward volunteer. Earlier the qualification for the said posts was a degree, but with the government’s relaxation, the minimum qualification required was intermediate.

 

In the light of relaxation of education qualification for the urban ward volunteers from degree to intermediate, the last date for submission of applications was also extended to July 10 to facilitate the intermediate aspirants in urban areas to apply as well.

The government departments concerned  said that the YSRC leadership had expressed their happiness with the huge response given to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s brainchild grama volunteers and ward volunteer posts.

Tags: grama, volunteer posts, y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


