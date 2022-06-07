Nation Politics 07 Jun 2022 BJP shifts MLAs to a ...
Nation, Politics

BJP shifts MLAs to a Jaipur resort

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 1:27 am IST
The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates from the state for the Rajya Sabha
The BJP has nominated one candidate and is backing a media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent candidate. The Congress with its 108 MLAs in the state Assembly is set to win two seats. After winning two seats, the Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win a third seat. — Representational image--RSTV/PTI photo
Jaipur: The BJP on Monday was shifting its MLAs to a resort here for a training camp ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10, days after a similar move by Rajasthan’s ruling Congress.

By the afternoon, the Opposition party MLAs had reached the BJP office from where they were to taken to the resort in two buses later.

 

A BJP spokesperson said the party is going to hold a training camp at the resort. 

This is a training camp in which the MLAs will be given training on the Rajya Sabha elections, the leader said.

The Congress has already shifted many of the party and independent MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, saying it fears horse-trading by the BJP.

The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates from the state for the Rajya Sabha. 

The BJP has nominated one candidate and is backing a media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent candidate. The Congress with its 108 MLAs in the state Assembly is set to win two seats. After winning two seats, the Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win a third seat.

 

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly and is set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes.

Congress leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of from the party itself. It needs 123 MLAs to win three seats. — PTI 

Tags: bjp shifting of mlas, training camp for mlas, horse-trading ahead of rs elections


