Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2022 Yantra scheme to boo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yantra scheme to boost agri process, says CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 7, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 7:04 am IST
The chief minister said 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters are being made available at Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs)
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy drives a tractor before distributing the tractors and combined harvesters under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur district on Tuesday. Ministers Meruga Nagarjuna is also seen in the picture. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy drives a tractor before distributing the tractors and combined harvesters under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur district on Tuesday. Ministers Meruga Nagarjuna is also seen in the picture. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launched the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme and flagged off the mega distribution of tractors and combined harvesters at Chuttugunta Centre in Guntur district on Tuesday.

The chief minister said 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters are being made available at Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs). He credited a subsidy of Rs 175 crore into 5,260 farmer group bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

 

He said the government is providing a 40 per cent subsidy and loans for 50 per cent of the machinery cost to farmers. The remaining 10 per cent can be paid by the farmer's group.

Asserting that the government is committed to farmer welfare, Jagan said 10750 RBKs were brought to assist the farmer fraternity from seed to sale levels. Farm equipment like tractors and harvesters were also made available. As many as 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva Centres will be set up at each RBK at a total cost of Rs 2016 crore for modernising the agriculture cultivation process. As many as 1615 harvesters will be made available at cluster level where the paddy cultivation will be high.

 

Taking a dig at the previous TD government, the CM pointed out that no tractor was given to farmers during the Telugu Desam rule. The period only saw scams in the name of the scheme, he said.

Jagan said the current government has rolled out the scheme in a transparent manner. Farmers can buy any tractor of their choice from 175 models and the government shall pay the subsidy.

Later, the CM inaugurated the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant in Kondaveedu of Palnadu district and unveiled the pylon installed at the plant. He also planted a sapling there. He unveiled a pylon of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu in Kondaveedu.

 

Minister Thaneti Vanita, Ramachandra Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and officials were present.

...
Tags: ysr yantra seva scheme, tractors and combined harvesters chuttugunta, jindal waste to energy plant kondaveedu, jagananna haritha nagaralu kondaveedu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 08 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BJP national president J.P.Nadda greets the public at

Nadda calls upon people to drive YSR Congress out of power in AP

Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds. — By arrangement

After leak, PCB shuts down Porus Labs, incinerator at Brandix

Prime Minister Modi poses for a photograph with GHMC corporators, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and senior leaders in New Delhi on Tuuesday. (DC)

End dynastic misrule in state, PM Modi tells TS BJP

M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)

BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao booked; Victim was 'identified'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab ex minister Dharamsot held on graft charges; Congress terms it 'vendetta'

Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to slain singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

More Gulf nations, others too protest BJP leader's remarks

Activists shout slogans as they react to remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a protest in Mumbai, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->