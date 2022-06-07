Yantra scheme to boost agri process, says CM Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy drives a tractor before distributing the tractors and combined harvesters under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur district on Tuesday. Ministers Meruga Nagarjuna is also seen in the picture. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launched the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme and flagged off the mega distribution of tractors and combined harvesters at Chuttugunta Centre in Guntur district on Tuesday.

The chief minister said 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters are being made available at Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs). He credited a subsidy of Rs 175 crore into 5,260 farmer group bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

He said the government is providing a 40 per cent subsidy and loans for 50 per cent of the machinery cost to farmers. The remaining 10 per cent can be paid by the farmer's group.

Asserting that the government is committed to farmer welfare, Jagan said 10750 RBKs were brought to assist the farmer fraternity from seed to sale levels. Farm equipment like tractors and harvesters were also made available. As many as 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva Centres will be set up at each RBK at a total cost of Rs 2016 crore for modernising the agriculture cultivation process. As many as 1615 harvesters will be made available at cluster level where the paddy cultivation will be high.

Taking a dig at the previous TD government, the CM pointed out that no tractor was given to farmers during the Telugu Desam rule. The period only saw scams in the name of the scheme, he said.

Jagan said the current government has rolled out the scheme in a transparent manner. Farmers can buy any tractor of their choice from 175 models and the government shall pay the subsidy.

Later, the CM inaugurated the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant in Kondaveedu of Palnadu district and unveiled the pylon installed at the plant. He also planted a sapling there. He unveiled a pylon of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu in Kondaveedu.

Minister Thaneti Vanita, Ramachandra Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and officials were present.