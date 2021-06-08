Nation Politics 07 Jun 2021 Junior doctors in AP ...
Nation, Politics

Junior doctors in AP to boycott duty from June 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 8, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Junior doctors will not attend duty dealing with Covid electives on June 10, non-covid emergencies on June 11 & Covid emergencies on June 12
All medical postgraduates and house surgeons would join the protest to press the demands like ex-gratia/health insurance for all frontline workers. (DC file photo)
 All medical postgraduates and house surgeons would join the protest to press the demands like ex-gratia/health insurance for all frontline workers. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Junior doctors in Andhra Pradesh have served a strike notice on the government by saying they would boycott all duties including covid care in a phased manner from June 9.

All medical postgraduates and house surgeons would join the protest to press the demands like ex-gratia/health insurance for all frontline workers, Covid incentives for all junior doctors including postgraduates and interns, a step-up of security measures in hospitals to prevent incidents and resolving of the TDS (tax cut) issue in the stipend pay.

 

The junior doctors will not attend duty dealing with non-Covid electives on June 9, Covid electives on June 10, non-covid emergencies on June 11 and Covid emergencies on June 12.

In the strike notice addressed to the director of medical education here on Monday, the junior doctors thanked the state government for responding to their plea and ordering a hike in the stipend for senior residents and also for considering payment of an equivalent stipend for the final-year post graduates.

However, they said their genuine demands for ex-gratia/insurance and Covid incentives were not yet addressed.

 

The junior doctors said it was not their motive to cause suffering to the common man and they were aware of the pain of the suffering people. Yet, they are upset that their main demands remained unattended.

The doctors said they had been involved in providing healthcare to the patients during the first wave of the pandemic and also extending the same in the second wave without getting any additional benefits. They did so at grave risk to their lives and this affected their academic pursuits.

Several neighbouring states, the doctors said, were extending incentives to Covid warriors, they said, and urged the chief minister to come to their rescue and resolve their issues so that they can avert the protest action.

 

...
Tags: junior doctors, andhra pradesh doctors, junior doctors strike, covid-19 emergencies, medical postgraduates, house surgeons, non-covid emergencies, covid emergencies, stipend, senior residents, covid incentives, covid warriors, jagan, ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Vice-chairman of state planning commission, B.Vinod Kumar along with municipal commissioner V.Kranthi and City Mayor Y.Sunil Rao observing the map of multipurpose park here at Telangana chowk in Karimnagar on Monday. — DC Image

Karimnagar will turn a tourist hub, says Vinod Kumar

The court directed the state government to the send eye drops sample prepared by Anandaiah for sterility tests and see that the report is obtained as expeditiously as possible within a period of two weeks.

AP High Court allows ayurvedic cure for Covid-19 ‘K’

Referring to the complaint of MP to Delhi police claiming that his mobile phone with SIM No. 9000922222 is being misused, the APCID said this contradicts the statement made by the MP himself. — Facebook

APCID clarifies on seizure of rebel MP Raju’s mobile phone

About 1,800 rental vehicles ply in the district. Some 3,400 owners and drivers depend on these for their livelihood. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Covid hits taxi owners and drivers of Andhra Pradesh; no income, debts piling



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India

Twitter express concern over the safety of its employees in India and said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency and protecting freedom of expression. (Photo:AP)

Bengal may defy Centre, not relieve its chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got a three-month extension last week from the Narendra Modi government after a request from the Trinamul Congress government for his efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)

MHA sends showcause to Bengal's ex-top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The Union home ministry late on Monday evening slapped a showcause notice on 1987-batch IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay hours before he retired as the state’s chief secretary after rejecting a three-month extension. (Photo:PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

Modi 2.0 is 2: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas followed for seven years, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and that India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham