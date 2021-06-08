Nation Politics 07 Jun 2021 Jr NTR fans hoist fl ...
Nation, Politics

Jr NTR fans hoist flag high in Kuppam; invite him to enter active politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 8, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Ever since the TD's defeat in the assembly polls and local body elections, there has been plea that Jr NTR take over the leadership of TD
The fans of the actor erected a 40-foot-long flag post and hoisted on it a white-coloured flag with Jr NTR's picture on it at the Mulakalapalli village. (Photo: Twitter)
 The fans of the actor erected a 40-foot-long flag post and hoisted on it a white-coloured flag with Jr NTR's picture on it at the Mulakalapalli village. (Photo: Twitter)

TIRUPATI: Adding fuel to the persistent demand from Telugu Desam functionaries to bring in Tollywood actor Junior Nandamuri Tharaka Ramarao to active politics and project him as the face of the party, his fans hoisted a flag with his image imprinted on it in Kuppam constituency. Kuppam is the bastion of TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The fans of the actor, grandson of legendary NTR, erected a 40-foot-long flag post and hoisted on it a white-coloured flag with Jr NTR's picture on it and raised a banner with this demand at the Mulakalapalli village.

 

The activists raised slogans in support of Jr NTR and pleaded with him to return to active politics and take over the reins of the party from former chief minister Naidu, whose stocks are steadily down.

Ever since the TD faced a humiliating defeat in the 2019 assembly polls and in recent local body elections, there has been plea that Jr NTR take over the leadership of TD. Else, if the party perishes, it would be suicidal for the rank and file.

Whenever Naidu held a meeting with his party workers, it became a routine practice among activists to echo this demand.

 

When Naidu was addressing the public at Santhipuram mandal in his own constituency on February 26, he faced a tricky situation. Party activists raised slogans in support of Jr NTR and Naidu was embarrassed. A few TD leaders also opined that if Jr NTR could be projected as the next chief ministerial candidate, the party’s fortunes would revive and help it win the 2024 polls.

The flag-hoisting event turned many heads towards Kuppam. Some prominent TD leaders in Kuppam are upset and in despair after the party faced humiliating defeats in 2019 elections and in the recent local body elections.

 

Currently, anti-TD winds are blowing strong in Kuppam. A few leaders have approached the party high command, saying they see less chances of reviving the party as CM Jagan with his welfare programmes is outwitting the Opposition.

In the meantime, a section of TD rank and file, mainly the young lot, has come to the conclusion that Junior NTR can be the saviour for the party. The actor has, on several occasions in the past, made it clear that he would work as an activist for the party and do more if a situation so required.

On the other hand, Naidu is trying his best to establish his son Nara Lokesh as the face of the party. Hence, Naidu is remaining tight-lipped about the call to get the actor to the forefront. For him, this is a tricky situation.

 

...
Tags: jr ntr, kuppam, telugu desam, nara chandrababu naidu, politics, jr ntr fans, mulakalapalli village, ap elections, jagan, ysrcp, jr ntr flag
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Vice-chairman of state planning commission, B.Vinod Kumar along with municipal commissioner V.Kranthi and City Mayor Y.Sunil Rao observing the map of multipurpose park here at Telangana chowk in Karimnagar on Monday. — DC Image

Karimnagar will turn a tourist hub, says Vinod Kumar

The court directed the state government to the send eye drops sample prepared by Anandaiah for sterility tests and see that the report is obtained as expeditiously as possible within a period of two weeks.

AP High Court allows ayurvedic cure for Covid-19 ‘K’

Referring to the complaint of MP to Delhi police claiming that his mobile phone with SIM No. 9000922222 is being misused, the APCID said this contradicts the statement made by the MP himself. — Facebook

APCID clarifies on seizure of rebel MP Raju’s mobile phone

About 1,800 rental vehicles ply in the district. Some 3,400 owners and drivers depend on these for their livelihood. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Covid hits taxi owners and drivers of Andhra Pradesh; no income, debts piling



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India

Twitter express concern over the safety of its employees in India and said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency and protecting freedom of expression. (Photo:AP)

Bengal may defy Centre, not relieve its chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got a three-month extension last week from the Narendra Modi government after a request from the Trinamul Congress government for his efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)

MHA sends showcause to Bengal's ex-top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The Union home ministry late on Monday evening slapped a showcause notice on 1987-batch IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay hours before he retired as the state’s chief secretary after rejecting a three-month extension. (Photo:PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

Modi 2.0 is 2: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas followed for seven years, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and that India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham