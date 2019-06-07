Cricket World Cup 2019

Delhi Court adjourns passing of order on plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal posted the matter for the passing of order on July 19.
 During a public meeting in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had accused Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their sacrifice". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday adjourned passing of order on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged 'Khoon ki Dalali' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

The court had earlier reserved order on the complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, which has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Rahul for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed by the individual, but no cognisable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Gandhi.

Tuli had sought a direction to the police for registering an FIR against the Gandhi scion under charges of sedition.

During a public meeting in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had accused Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their sacrifice".

