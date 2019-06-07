Cricket World Cup 2019

Cong making people crave for water, electricity: Pragya urges to protest against govt

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. (Photo: File)
Bhopal: Lashing out at the ruling Congress government in the state, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday said people should rise in protest against it.

Answering a question about the electricity outage during Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Wednesday, the newly elected BJP MP said, "This is the Congress government, they can do anything. They are making people crave for water and electricity. I think we should protest against them together."

 

"Everything was good under Shivraj ji's (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) government. These are basic necessities of life and should be fulfilled. We will confront the Congress government on these issues soon," she said.

Thakur made these comments at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap here.

"Hindus and the people of this country are proud of Maharana Pratap and his sacrifices. I saw the energy of Rajputs on my way here and realised that we should all take inspiration from the sacrifices of Maharana Pratap and pledge to protect our country," she said after paying tributes to the legendary king.

