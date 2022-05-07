Nation Politics 07 May 2022 Stalin marks DMK gov ...
Nation, Politics

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

PTI
Published May 7, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin had led his party led alliance to victory against AIADMK in the 2021 polls
Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)
 Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers and later made a series of public welfare announcements in the state Assembly to mark the completion of his government's first anniversary.

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.

 

To commemorate the first year anniversary, he made a series of announcements in the Assembly, including providing breakfast for students of government schools and another one aimed at ensuring nutrition.

Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Marina here, following his government completing one year in office.

 

In his announcement, he said students from classes I-V will be provided with nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also recalled various achievements of the government in the last one year in various sectors. He reiterated the state's 'Dravidian Model' of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one.

He also announced setting up more urban medical facilities to more effectively cater to people's medical needs.

After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, that also marked his first stint as chief minister. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu chief minister m k stalin, dravida munnetra kazhagam (dmk)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, police said. (ANI)

7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

According to the police, the victim claimed that five persons attacked him with knives. — Representational ilmage/DC

Tenth examinee stabbed in Vizag

News

Six girl medicos contract Covid-19 in Rangaraya College



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

PM promises to remove AFSPA if NE normalises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district in Assam. (PTI )

PM's lack of vision is root cause of all problems: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->