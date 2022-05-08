Nation Politics 07 May 2022 Political surveys st ...
Nation, Politics

Political surveys start before two years of elections in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 8, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 12:11 am IST
CM had engaged a third party independent survey organisation to get an impartial picture as he prepares the party for the 2024 elections
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Political surveys have started in AP two years before the elections. Recently, YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy used a survey to caution ministers and legislators about their performance, and that has started a trend.   

According to reliable sources, the CM had engaged a third party independent survey organisation to get an impartial picture as he prepares the party for the 2024 elections. According to the sources, the CM warned that many party MLAs had received scores of 40 to 50 per cent, and they should work harder to improve their performance. Otherwise, such legislators would not be fielded in 2024.

 

Ruling party legislators, especially those who did not do well in the CM’s survey, are now conducting their own surveys.

Their rivals in the Opposition parties have also hit the survey route to secure data on the trends based on which they will design their programmes.

The CM at a recent meeting held with senior leaders instructed all legislators to campaign door-to-door as part of the party’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC’ mass contact programme to improve their ranking. But many legislators have not waited and started their own campaigns.

 

The warning of Jagan Mohan Reddy about dropping poorly-performing legislators has rung alarm bells. According to sources, nearly 40 legislators had not performed well, and the high command has instructed them on corrective measures.

Senior political analysts said that door delivery of welfare schemes and ease of getting work done, including issuing of certificates through secretariats, had resulted in the elected representatives getting detached from the people. Sources said that the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC’ will give legislators a chance to interact with the people.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh 2024 elections, gadapa gadapaku ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

It is also very difficult for law enforcement authorities to track down offenders because of the anonymous profiles they maintain. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Sex traffickers using apps to lure people

News

HMDA puts logistics park plans on the back-burner

However, the delayed implementation of the scheme by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after coming to power due to fund crunch has been pushing farmers into more trouble as they are forced to bear additional interest burden for the delay in addition to banks declaring their accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs). (Representational Photo:AFP)

Beneficiaries pay for delay in loan waiver

News

23 adivasi women fined for fishing in tiger reserve



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

KTR: Centre doing great injustice to Telangana

Minister K.T. Rama Rao— Twitter

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->