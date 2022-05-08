Political surveys start before two years of elections in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Political surveys have started in AP two years before the elections. Recently, YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy used a survey to caution ministers and legislators about their performance, and that has started a trend.

According to reliable sources, the CM had engaged a third party independent survey organisation to get an impartial picture as he prepares the party for the 2024 elections. According to the sources, the CM warned that many party MLAs had received scores of 40 to 50 per cent, and they should work harder to improve their performance. Otherwise, such legislators would not be fielded in 2024.

Ruling party legislators, especially those who did not do well in the CM’s survey, are now conducting their own surveys.

Their rivals in the Opposition parties have also hit the survey route to secure data on the trends based on which they will design their programmes.

The CM at a recent meeting held with senior leaders instructed all legislators to campaign door-to-door as part of the party’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC’ mass contact programme to improve their ranking. But many legislators have not waited and started their own campaigns.

The warning of Jagan Mohan Reddy about dropping poorly-performing legislators has rung alarm bells. According to sources, nearly 40 legislators had not performed well, and the high command has instructed them on corrective measures.

Senior political analysts said that door delivery of welfare schemes and ease of getting work done, including issuing of certificates through secretariats, had resulted in the elected representatives getting detached from the people. Sources said that the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC’ will give legislators a chance to interact with the people.