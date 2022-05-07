Nation Politics 07 May 2022 Minister wants one l ...
Minister wants one lakh houses built every month in AP

Published May 7, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 8:37 am IST
The minister ordered district housing heads and divisional chiefs to ground all houses before May 31
Jogi said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to housing programme and there will be a review meeting every 15 days in which targets and progress will be reviewed. — Facebook
VIJAYAWADA: Housing minister Jogi Ramesh on Friday instructed officials to achieve their targets of constructing houses under the first phase of state government’s flagship Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

Reviewing the housing projects at office of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation in Vijayawada, he ordered district housing heads and divisional chiefs to ground all houses before May 31.

 

The minister wanted officials to initiate measures that enable them to complete at least one lakh houses every month. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to housing programme and there will be a review meeting every 15 days in which targets and progress will be reviewed.

Special chief secretary Ajay Jain and housing managing director Narayana Bharath Gupta were among officials who participated in the review meeting.

Tags: housing minister jogi ramesh, 1 lakh houses built every month
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 07 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

News

