Chandrababu-Pawan Kalyan alliance likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 7, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 8:35 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan pushed the state into darkness and the people were facing hardships
Kakinada: YSRC regional coordinator Mithun Reddy said on Friday that the YSRC is not attaching any importance to the current state-tour of Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu.

“So, our leaders are not responding to the charges made by him against the government during his speech at various places,” he said.

 

Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan pushed the state into darkness and the people were facing hardships. “During the TD rule, power supply was round-the-clock. I aimed at making the state number one in the country by 2029, but now, Jagan has taken the state backward by 30 years without any development and he destroyed all the systems,” Naidu said.

Reddy along with another regional coordinator of the party Rajya Sabha member Subhashchandra Bose, state BC welfare minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna and home minister Vanitha told the media at Rajamahendravaram that no opposition party has ever responded positively to the good works done by the ruling party.

 

He said that an alliance between Jana Sena and Telugu Desam is quite likely. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is always working as per the guidance of Naidu. YSRC is not worried about this, he said.

“The YSRC is making efforts to strengthen itself by taking up the Gadapa-Gadapaku programme in villages and the towns from May 11. The regional coordinators have held discussions with the MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders and sorted out the problems. MLAs would visit all the villages and campaign on the government’s welfare schemes,” he said.

 

If anyone eligible for various schemes are not getting the benefits, the YSRC will ensure they got these, he said.

I&PR minister Srinivasa Venu said Chandrababu Naidu is worried about Jagan’s welfare schemes and started a campaign against the ruling party. Jagan touched the poor families’ hearts by introducing several welfare schemes, he said and dared Naidu to announce the stoppage of welfare schemes.

Among others, the Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Indravandi Raja and others were present.

 

