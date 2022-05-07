Nation Politics 07 May 2022 3 states’ cops ...
Nation, Politics

3 states’ cops tangle on Bagga arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published May 7, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Delhi police claimed that the Punjab cops did not inform the local police before arresting Mr Bagga from his residence in Delhi
Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: A bitter slugfest between the BJP and the AAP ensued after the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tajinder Bagga by the Punjab police from his Delhi residence on Friday. Police forces from three states – Punjab, Delhi and Haryana – got embroiled in dramatic developments that befit a blockbuster thriller. It all started with the Punjab police arresting Mr Bagga from his home, only to be stopped at Kurukshetra by the Haryana police en route to Mohali and hours later brought back to the national capital by the Delhi police after it acted on a complaint of kidnapping by the BJP leader’s father.               

The drama, an outcome of a bitter political rivalry between the AAP and the BJP, began around 8am when over a dozen personnel of the Punjab police swooped down on Mr Bagga's residence in Jankapuri, West Delhi.

 

The news about the arrest of Mr Bagga by Punjab police became public after BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted about it on the social media. "Tajinder Bagga was arrested and taken away by 50 Punjab police personnel from his house," Mr Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Soon afterwards, Mr Bagga’s 67-year-old father Preetpal Singh Bagga, who Mr Mishra claimed was thrashed and punched by the Punjab police, lodged a complaint with the Delhi police. He claimed that some people came to his residence around 8am and took away his son and did not even allow his son to wear a turban.

 

The Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta accompanied Mr Singh when he went to the police stations to file an FIR. A case of kidnapping was registered at the Janakpuri police station.

The action then shifted to Kurukshetra, where around 2pm the convoy of the Punjab police was stopped by the Haryana police. Explaining their action, the Haryana police officials said they had received the information that Mr Bagga was forcibly picked up from his residence. “We were altered by the Delhi Police about the “abducted victim. We are duty bound to verify and crosscheck such developments,” the officials added.

 

The drama climaxed with a Delhi police team reaching Kurukshetra’s Thana Sadar police station in Pipli and taking the ‘custody' of Mr Bagga from the Punjab police. Mr Bagga was then brought back to Delhi by the police team that also included DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma and additional DCP (west) Prashant Gautam.

The Delhi police claimed that the Punjab cops did not inform the local police before arresting Mr Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.  

DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that information was received from Mr Singh that his son has been abducted around 8.30am from his house by some unknown persons.

 

“A wireless message was flashed and the said vehicle was intercepted by the Haryana police at Kurukshetra. A search warrant was obtained from the concerned Dwarka court based on which assistance of Kurukshetra district police was taken to trace and abducted victim was recovered. He will be brought to Delhi and will be produced before the concerned honourable court as per law,” said the DCP.

As per the FIR, Mr Singh stated that on Friday, when he was at home along with his son, around 8.30am, someone knocked the door. “When I opened the door, some persons entered home and manhandled me. Some of them had weapons and they started asking me where is Tajinder? When I asked them what they wanted from Tajinder, they slapped me. Later, my son came there and he too was beaten up. When I tried to intervene, they pushed me,” the FIR reads.

 

“When I took out my phone to make their video, they beat me up and snatched my mobile. Later, they forcefully took away my son who was not allowed to wear a turban and was dragged out of the house,” the FIR further stated.

Following the arrest, the Punjab police, in a statement, said, "The accused was served five notices under Sections 41 A CrPC to come and join the investigation. The notices dated April 9, 11, 15, 22 and 28 were duly served upon. Despite that, the accused deliberately did not join the investigation."

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defended the move by the Punjab police and claimed that the state police had registered a case against him last month after he, through his social media posts, tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state.

The AAP also alleged that the Punjab police personnel were illegally detained by the Delhi police officials at Janakpuri police station when they had reached there to inform about their action.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the AAP spokesperson, said that a case against Mr Bagga was filed last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state and because of such statements, the Punjab police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga.

 

Countering the arrest the BJP launched a full-blown attack on AAP. From sharing videos and photos of the incident, to alleging that Mr Bagga’s father was assaulted, tweets poured out on the social media website by the BJP leaders.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers headed by the party’s state president staged a protest and raised slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab police even as the Delhi police tried to stop them from moving to the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Delhi BJP chief said a complaint has been lodged at the Janakpuri police station in the national capital over the Punjab police allegedly beating of Mr Bagga's father.

 

"FIR was lodged at Janakpuri police station over the Punjab police beating Tajinder Bagga's father. Sending 50-60 Punjab police personnel to the house of the young BJP leader, forcibly lifting him and getting his elderly father beaten up is proof of the dictatorial mindset of Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Gupta tweeted in Hindi.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that a Sikh, a reference to Mr Bagga, has been "insulted" despite Punjab having a Sikh chief minister in Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party strongly condemns the arrest of Mr Bagga. "It's highly shameful that Mr Kejriwal has started political misuse of power and the police in AAP-ruled Punjab to scare his opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with Mr Bagga and his family in this hour of crisis," he said.

 

...
Tags: tajinder bagga, punjab police, haryana police, aam admi party (aap), ‪bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC approves S.M. Subhani as AP judge

News

Jail term to three IAS officers in contempt of court case

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti. (Photo: Twitter)

India snubs Dutch envoy on Russia

The court questioned the practice of selection of beneficiaries for the scheme by the village/ward volunteers and sought service norms for the volunteers. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

HC hears stalling of financial benefit under YSR Cheyutha to beneficiaries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Punjab government withdraws security cover to 184 VIPs

Bhagwant Mann. (ANI Image)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->