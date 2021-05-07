No lockdown, only increased care: KCR

The Chief Minister was of the view that lockdown was counterproductive as the common man would be badly hit and the economy would collapse. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday ruled out imposing lockdown in the state as the move did not help other states in controlling the spread of Covid 19.

Urging people not to panic after noticing symptoms, the Chief Minister asked them to start medication without being worried over getting tested. The medical kits would be provided by the government to every household, he said.

The Chief Minister was of the view that lockdown was counterproductive as the common man would be badly hit and the economy would collapse. He recollected the horrifying experiences of last year's lockdown and stressed the need for a proper atmosphere for free movement of paddy and rice during the current season of purchase of agricultural produce. Instead, the government would step up containment measures and improve health infrastructure and treatment, he said. He held a detailed review with officials concerned after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a CMO release, the Chief Minister brought to Modi’s notice the issue of patients from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh rushing to Hyderabad for Covid treatment in view of the state capital being developed into a medical hub. There is a severe impact on supply of oxygen and essential medicines including Remdesivir as 50 per cent people from outside in excess to Telangana’s population thronging Hyderabad for better treatment.

He informed the Prime Minister that the state was not receiving the allocated quota of oxygen from Tamil Nadu and Odisha. He urged the Prime Minister to enhance the allocation of oxygen from 440 metric tonnes (MT) to 500 MT and remdesivir from 4,900 vials per day to 25,000 besides providing at least two lakh doses of vaccine every day.

The CMO said railway minister Piyush Goyal spoke to the Chief Minister on the directions of the Prime Minister and assured all help. He told the Chief Minister that oxygen supplies would be arranged from eastern states instead of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Later, at the review with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar and other officials, the Chief Minister directed them to hold daily media conferences and reveal to people the number of infected people, treated and discharged. A special officer should be appointed to coordinate the anti-Covid operations, he said adding that details of bed availability should be placed in public domain.

On improving health infrastructure, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make immediate arrangements to import 12 cryogenic tankers from China. After inquiring with IICT Director Chandrasekhar on immediate steps to be taken to improve the availability of oxygen, the Chief Minister asked officials to immediately buy 500 oxygen enrichers.