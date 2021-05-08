Nation Politics 07 May 2021 Night curfew extende ...
Nation, Politics

Night curfew extended in Telangana till May 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated May 8, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The state prohibited with immediate effect all gatherings related to politics, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural
NDRF personnel spray disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at the Charminar monument during a night curfew imposed by the state government in the wake of increasing coronavirus infections in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
HYDERABAD: Night curfew in Telangana has been extended till May 15 as per a state government announcement on Friday. The curfew was imposed two weeks ago in view of the rising Covid19 cases. It is enforced from 9pm till 5am the next morning.

The state prohibited with immediate effect all gatherings related to politics, sports, entertainment, as also academic, religious and cultural events as part of the pandemic-control measures.

 

The government said restrictions are effected on gatherings in view of the rising Covid19 cases and related observations of the high court. Weddings can have a maximum of 100 people. Such events must follow physical distance protocols and wearing of masks.

Only 20 persons will be allowed at funerals, where too Covid-19 safety protocols must be followed.

Tags: night curfew, night curfew telangana, night curfew extended telangana, covid crisis telangana, no social gathering telangana, 20 persons at funerals telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


