Jagan’s sage advice to Jharkhand CM Hemanth Soren raises eyebrows

VIJAYAWADA: A tweet of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy objecting to the comments of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surprised political circles. It comes at a time when Modi is being criticised for inaction in containing Covid-19 spread and averting the oxygen crisis across the country.

However, the CM, re-tweeting Hemanth Soren’s post, said, “in this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.”

The sudden reaction from the YSR Congress president and CM to a remark of Jharkhand CM on Friday afternoon went viral, perplexing political observers in the state.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of various states on the Covid-19 situation, their preparedness as well as their requirements from the centre. After the conversation, Soren took to Twitter and said that the PM only did his ‘Mann ki Baat’ during the conversation. "It would have been better had he listened to and spoken on important matters," he tweeted.

The tweet was in Hindi and it would have sent whatever message Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders wanted to convey to Modi. That Jagan should comment on such a purely personal comment from Soren on Modi’s interaction is raising eyebrows. Surprisingly, he chose to react a day after Soren’s interaction with the PM.

The CM’s tweet is as follows: “Dear @HemantSorenJMM, I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter whatever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our nation. In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.”

Political analysts were surprised that Jagan, rather than Modi, reacted so sharply to the Jharkhand CM’s comment. They pointed out that Soren did not make any reference to any other state and the tweet was purely in Hindi and no way, CM Jagan would have noticed it so prominently. They opined that it was a message aimed at the Prime Minister and there was no reason why Jagan should react to it.

The political analysts and sources wondered whether it was a spontaneous reaction from the CM or he got any message from Delhi to attack Soren. They said there could be some political significance to Jagan’s reaction to the Hindi tweet of the Jharkhand CM.