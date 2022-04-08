Amit Shah to address Bandi Sanjay's yatra in TS on May 14

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will address a Bharatiya Janata Party public meeting at Maheshwaram village in Ranga Reddy district on May 14, the party announced on Thursday. The meeting will mark the conclusion of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, which will start from the Sri Jogulamba temple in Gadwal on April 14.

The party said during the month-long walkathon by Sanjay that will cover Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Ranga Reddy districts, several other top BJP leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda, some Union ministers, will also be joining the padayatra on different days.

State BJP general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar said that during the second phase of the padayatra, all former MLAs and MPs from the party will also play an active part in ensuring the padayatra's success, and mobilize people for the public meetings.