Registration of lands, plots with revised market values begins in AP

Vijayawada: Special revision of market values of lands and plots from a minimum of 5 per cent to a maximum of 75 per cent in newly set up 13 district headquarters and their adjoining suburban and rural areas has come into force in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday.

The registration and stamps authorities maintain that, on an average, market values have been revised between 15 per cent and 25 per cent in all the permitted areas. The maximum of revision of 75 per cent of the market value has been done in a very few cases only, in newly identified commercial areas.

The special revision of market values of lands and plots needs to be approved by the market value committees headed by revenue divisional officer in rural areas and joint collectors in urban areas as chairpersons.

In some cases, they refused to revise market value at maximum level at 75 per cent to avoid trouble to the people.

As AP has 294 sub-registrar offices with each sub-registrar office catering to three to five mandals, registration of lands and plots with the revised market values has been done on the first day with no major issues all over the state. However, as the software application is yet to be updated with revised market values in some areas, the registration authorities carried out registration manually with revised market values.

Revision of market values of lands and plots in re-surveyed lands with land parcel measurement numbers is also being taken up at ward/village secretariats from April 1. The revision ranged from an average 20-25 per cent in the state.

Updation of software with revised market values has been on at some places. There, the officials are taking up registration manually by entering the revised values to complete the registration process on the software application.

District registrars have been advised to take up registration of lands and plots in their jurisdiction with revised market values through the sub-registrar and ensure smooth conduct of the registration exercise.

A senior official from registration and stamps said, “Registration of lands and plots with revised market values has commenced with no major trouble in the permitted areas in the state on the first day on Wednesday. We are making all necessary arrangements for updation of the software with revised market values to ensure hassle-free registrations in the state.”