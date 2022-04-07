Nation Politics 07 Apr 2022 Party owes its rise ...
Party owes its rise in Telangana to the sacrifices by BJP workers: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 7, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP always believed in propagating its ideology instead of craving for power
 Shobha Yatra Procession at Nampally On the occasion of BJP Formation Day, BJP State president Bandi sanjay , BJP MLA Raja singh others participate. (DC/SSR)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day, its ‘Sthapana Divas’ with its leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh calling on the party cadre to rededicate themselves to the cause of the unity of the country, and to work to strengthen the party in both states. The party’s Foundation Day celebrations came as a shot in the arm for the BJP in the two states, with watch parties organised in party offices in all districts to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the party workers across the country.

The BJP, which increasingly sounds confident about its prospects in Telangana, celebrated the day with the state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar declaring that the BJP always believed in propagating its ideology instead of craving for power. “It is the only party which strongly believes that the Indian way of life is the guiding force for the entire world and is striving for making India the global leader,” he said.

 

Speaking after hoisting the party flag at the BJP office in the city, Sanjay said the BJP, a powerful political force in Telangana, and for its growth in Andhra Pradesh, owes its rise to the sacrifices by BJP workers. “With the same spirit, we shall soon end the anarchic rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and make the saffron flag flutter on the Golconda Fort after the next elections,” he said, calling on the party cadre to launch an extensive door-to-door campaign to “expose the corrupt, dynastic and dictatorial rule of the TRS.”

 

Recalling the days of the launch of the BJP on April 6, 1980, Sanjay said the famous words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Mumbai rally that “Andhera Chatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega (the darkness will go, the sun will come out and the lotus will bloom),” were still reverberating in his ears. Despite several ups and downs, the BJP was never disheartened because it is an ideology-based and service-oriented party. “It made the country realise the importance of unity among the Hindus through the Rath Yatra by L.K. Advani for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” he said. Party leaders Dr K. Laxman and MLA Raja Singh also led ‘Shobha Yatras’ in the city on Wednesday to mark the BJP’s Foundation Day, while Vijayashanti took part in the celebrations in the party’s city office.

 

In Karimnagar, BJP’s Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajendar led a bike rally in Jammikunta. Addressing party workers, he said in its 42 years of political journey, the BJP overcame many hurdles and emerged as the strongest political party in India. The BJP, he said, was in power in 18 states, and would surely form the next government in Telangana. In AP, leading the celebrations, the state BJP president Somu Veerraju in Visakhapatnam said, “The BJP was born to remove corruption from India. We will work for the nation’s unity. The BJP is a historical necessity for the country.” In Vijayawada, D. Purand-eswari, party’s national general secretary, said Modi was implementing the party’s basic principle of ‘Antyodaya’ in its true spirit. Slamming the AP government over “absence of development and investments in the state”, she said though the people in AP did not support the BJP in the last elections, the Centre was extending all support to the state. She said both the Jana Sena and the BJP were fighting anti-people policies in the state.

 

...
Tags: bjp’s 42nd foundation day
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


