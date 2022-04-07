India was acting to keep its national interest supreme, says Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that for the BJP “rajniti" (politics) and “rashtraniti" (national policy) are the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that even now there are some political parties in the country for whom politics means “parivar bhakti” while for the ruling party it means “rashtra bhakti.” Noting that the BJP’s responsibilities, keeping in mind the global or the national perspective, have been ever expanding, the PM, while virtually addressing the BJP cadre on the 42nd foundation day of the party, said it makes each and every BJP cadre a representative of the nation’s aspirations and resolve.

BJP president J.P. Nadda, who participated in a procession on the BJP’s foundation day, interacted with 13 head of missions, including France’s Emmanuel Lenain, EU delegation’s Ugo Astuto, Portugal’s Carlos Pereira Marques, Bangladesh’s Muhammad Imran, Italy’s Vincenzo De Luca, Norway’s Hans Jacob Frydenlund under the “Know the BJP” programme on the occasion.

Taking on the Opposition parties promoting “dynasty politics,” the PM said such parties do not even promote young leaders and have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.

Congratulating the BJP members, including those living abroad, on the foundation day, the PM asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination or biases, reflecting the motto “Sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

Pointing out how earlier political parties for decades practised vote-bank politics and made promises for some sections of society while others were ignored, Mr Modi said discrimination and corruption were the “side effects” of this politics. He asserted that the BJP not only fought against this vote-bank politics but was also “successful” in informing the people of the ill-effects of such kind of politics. Mr Modi also hailed women and youth voters who have been supporting the party and said the BJP cadre have been fighting against the “discrimination, tyranny and violence” against opponents who do not believe in the Constitution and democracy.

During his interaction with foreign envoys, Mr Nadda informed them about the BJP’s history, organization and the expansion of the party’s ideology and principles, including at the global level, under Mr Modi’s leadership.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda while addressing party workers said that under Mr Modi’s leadership the BJP has emerged as the party of the poor, backwards, Dalits and the downtrodden in the society who were not taken care of by anyone so far. Participating in a procession on the BJP’s foundation day in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency that is due for bypoll, Mr Nadda called upon the party workers to ensure the benefits of the Modi government’s schemes reach the street vendors, drivers and rickshaw pullers.

The BJP’s youth wing – Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha - organised bike rallies on the occasion and organised “Sanmaan Samelans,” where senior Jan Sangh and BJP karyakartas were honoured.