Nation Politics 07 Apr 2022 India was acting to ...
Nation, Politics

India was acting to keep its national interest supreme, says Prime Minister Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 7, 2022, 2:05 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 2:05 am IST
Prime Minister made this remark in reference to the geo-political developments due to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Asserting that for the BJP “rajniti" (politics) and “rashtraniti" (national policy) are the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that even now there are some political parties in the country for whom politics means “parivar bhakti” while for the ruling party it means “rashtra bhakti.” Noting that the BJP’s responsibilities, keeping in mind the global or the national perspective, have been ever expanding, the PM, while virtually addressing the BJP cadre on the 42nd foundation day of the party, said it makes each and every BJP cadre a representative of the nation’s aspirations and resolve.

BJP president J.P. Nadda, who participated in a procession on the BJP’s foundation day, interacted with 13 head of missions, including France’s Emmanuel Lenain, EU delegation’s Ugo Astuto, Portugal’s Carlos Pereira Marques, Bangladesh’s Muhammad Imran, Italy’s Vincenzo De Luca, Norway’s Hans Jacob Frydenlund under the “Know the BJP” programme on the occasion.

 

Taking on the Opposition parties promoting “dynasty politics,” the PM said such parties do not even promote young leaders and have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.

Congratulating the BJP members, including those living abroad, on the foundation day, the PM asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination or biases, reflecting the motto “Sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

 

Pointing out how earlier political parties for decades practised vote-bank politics and made promises for some sections of society while others were ignored, Mr Modi said discrimination and corruption were the “side effects” of this politics. He asserted that the BJP not only fought against this vote-bank politics but was also “successful” in informing the people of the ill-effects of such kind of politics. Mr Modi also hailed women and youth voters who have been supporting the party and said the BJP cadre have been fighting against the “discrimination, tyranny and violence” against opponents who do not believe in the Constitution and democracy.

 

During his interaction with foreign envoys, Mr Nadda informed them about the BJP’s history, organization and the expansion of the party’s ideology and principles, including at the global level, under Mr Modi’s leadership.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda while addressing party workers said that under Mr Modi’s leadership the BJP has emerged as the party of the poor, backwards, Dalits and the downtrodden in the society who were not taken care of by anyone so far. Participating in a procession on the BJP’s foundation day in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency that is due for bypoll, Mr Nadda called upon the party workers to ensure the benefits of the Modi government’s schemes reach the street vendors, drivers and rickshaw pullers.

 

The BJP’s youth wing – Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha - organised bike rallies on the occasion and organised “Sanmaan Samelans,” where senior Jan Sangh and BJP karyakartas were honoured.

...
Tags: prime minister narenda modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

At present, the station has three platforms, which have a length of 650 meters to accommodate 22-coach trains. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Railways welcomes Parvatipuram station revamp after Jagan forms Manyam district

Shobha Yatra Procession at Nampally On the occasion of BJP Formation Day, BJP State president Bandi sanjay , BJP MLA Raja singh others participate. (DC/SSR)

Party owes its rise in Telangana to the sacrifices by BJP workers: Bandi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

News

Telangana health director courts controversy for participating in 'tantric' puja



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Gadkari says 'strong' Congress is 'vital for democracy in India'

Nitin Gadkari (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->