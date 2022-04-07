Nation Politics 07 Apr 2022 Governor challenges ...
Governor challenges TRS to prove she was a BJP leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Even as the Governor ripped into the Telangana govt for 2nd day, there are no signs of the government willing to mend fences with Raj Bhavan
Leave the fact that I am the Governor. I am a sister in the Raj Bhavan. — ANI Should a sister, a woman, be respected or not? Telangana is a state with rich culture. Should a lady be ignored and insulted? This is my question to the people of Telangana, asked Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, TS Governor. — ANI
 Leave the fact that I am the Governor. I am a sister in the Raj Bhavan. — ANI Should a sister, a woman, be respected or not? Telangana is a state with rich culture. Should a lady be ignored and insulted? This is my question to the people of Telangana, asked Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, TS Governor. — ANI

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan rubbished comments made by TRS ministers that she was acting like a leader of BJP and politely challenged those levelling such allegations to come forth with evidence to prove their charges against her.

Answering questions from reporters in New Delhi after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, Dr Soundararajan asked: "How can they say I am acting like a political leader? Let them tell me the basis for such remarks and I will clarify."

 

She said that anyone from the Chief Minister to any leader could come to Raj Bhavan (her official residence) and explain about the problems they have with the office of the Governor.

Even as the Governor ripped into the Telangana government for the second straight day, there are no signs that the government is willing to mend fences with Raj Bhavan.

On charges that she was meeting BJP leaders often, Dr Soundararajan clarified "I have met leaders from all parties and not just from the BJP."

In a pointed dig at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and several others in the Telangana government, who travel in helicopters to different districts, she said that whenever she travelled within the state, she did so only by road, or by rail.

 

"I went to Nagarkurnool by road, to Yadadri by road. Since Bhadrachalam is longer at distance, I will be travelling by train to attend the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam. This is the mode of transport of the Governor in Telangana," she said.

The Governor again pointed out protocol violations of officials and ministers making themselves scarce during her visits to the districts, as in the case of her visit to the Samakka Sarakka jatara and to Yadadri.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


