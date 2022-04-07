Entire country learning from AP’s volunteer system, Opposition a bunch of thieves: CM

NARASARAOPET (Palnadu district): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy changed his gear coming into action mode and lambasted the Opposition, mainly Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, terming them as a ‘gang of dacoits’ desperate to grab power and loot the state.

Addressing a public meeting during the ‘felicitation of Volunteers’ programme at Narasaraopet in the newly-formed Palandu district, Jagan used strong words against Opposition leaders. Claiming that he was fighting against demons like Mareecha, the CM said those in the the ‘yellow media’ were also a part of the dacoit gang.

“The TD is crying that it won’t be able to get even their candidate deposits back in elections. It joins hands with parties and snaps ties with them at will,” he said.

In a scathing attack on Telugu Desam and its allies, the CM said the Opposition is jittery and ‘green with jealousy’ as the welfare schemes have been providing a groundswell of popular support to the state government.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition and a section of the media for equating the state with crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, the chief minister reiterated that there is no medicine for “their jealousy.” This can lead to health issues and can be fatal, he said.

Terming Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media as a bunch of thieves and desperate power-mongers out to loot the state, Jagan said the gang has taken up a smear campaign to defame the government by sitting in Hyderabad. “The state was looted and pushed into a debt trap during the TD period. I am fighting such unscrupulous elements,” he said and urged the people not to believe in the falsehoods of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and some media houses.

Referring to the ‘malicious’ reports carried by a section of media about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the chief minister said that he met the PM in a cordial atmosphere.

The chief minister felicitated the Volunteers, saluting them for their exemplary services. The village and ward volunteer system has redefined governance, making Andhra Pradesh a role model to other states, he said, and added that the service-orientation of the volunteers was laudable.

About 2.32 lakh volunteers are being given awards in three levels with a cash incentive, medal, badge and a certificate at an expenditure of Rs 239 crore.

The chief minister said the award presentations will go on at mandal level for the next 20 days. Volunteers played a key role in taking welfare schemes to the beneficiaries by creating awareness on every government initiative including the welfare calendar, he said, and asked the volunteers to continue their good work.