Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2021 Polling peaceful in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2021, 7:41 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2021, 9:12 am IST
Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 Assembly seats in the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry
Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)
 Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

New Delhi: Barring few incidents of violence in West Bengal’s Phase 3 vote, polling in that state as well as in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and for the third phase in Assam were held peacefully, the Election Commission said on Tuesday evening.

Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 Assembly seats in the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry. The number of polling stations was increased as the number of voters per polling station was reduced from 1,500 to 1,000 keeping social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted, while clashes between rival political groups erupted during the third phase of polling in West Bengal on Tuesday, that saw a polling percentage of 77.68, while in Assam’s third phase 78.94 per cent of voters exercised their franchise.

Elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were held in a single phase.

In Kerala the polling was 73.58 per cent as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise for the Assembly elections when polling drew to a close at 7 pm. In Tamil Nadu, the voter turnout crossed 63.47 per cent as polling ended peacefully, while in Puducherry it was 77.90 per cent.

 

“To ensure inclusive and accessible elections, the EC has extended the option of postal ballot facility to PwDs, senior citizens above the age of 80, Covid-19 suspect or affected persons and persons employed in essential services. The observers at the ground level oversaw that proper arrangements for facilitation were made available for these voters,” EC officials said. The elections saw over nine lakh persons with disability casting their votes while over 21 lakh voters over 80 pushed the button in VVPAT machines.

EC officials said that as per the commission’s instruction police officials including CAPF personnel have been told not to enter the polling booth unless required by the presiding officer due to law and order problems. “It is the standing instruction of the commission that outsiders will not be allowed in the areas of poll-going Assembly constituencies during the silence period -- 48 hours before the end of polling. The commission had reiterated this instruction in the briefing of DEOs and police officials. These guidelines were strictly and rigorously followed,” the EC said.

 

During the ongoing elections till this phase, record seizures of Rs 947.98 crores has already been made from the five states/UT. The seizures include cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, etc, and is over 4.198 times more than the total combined seizures of Rs 225.77 crores in general elections and legislative elections in 2016.

“The commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies. For effective monitoring a total 4,606 flying squads and 4,670 static surveillance teams were operationalised to check the movement of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies in these states/UT closely supervised by DEOs, expenditure observers in districts and special observers. A total 19 Air Intelligence Units of IT department are also at different stations in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” the EC said.

 

...
Tags: polling five states india, election commission of india, postal ballot, capf personnel at polling booths, air intelligence units of it department, liquor cash flow during polls, polls in west bengal assam tamil nadu kerala puducherry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone. (PTI file photo)

Face masks mandatory even while driving alone: Delhi High Court

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 6, 2021. (Indranil Muukherjee / AFP)

India reports 1.15 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases: Biggest single-day rise so far

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad on April 6, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana clocks 1,914 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao welcomed all these leaders by presenting them with the party shawls. — DC file photo

After poll boycott call, TD leaders leave party, flock to YSRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fake News: WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15

Taking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming that the WHO has warned of 50,000 deaths in India is

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR

Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham