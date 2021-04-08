CM Jagan wants Polavaram cofferdam works expedited

Reviewing works of various irrigation projects at his office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the CM asked officials to also expedite completion of Nellore and Sangam barrages. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to speed up works of Polavaram project in the next 45 days with emphasis on cofferdam, spill channel and concrete works.

Reviewing works of various irrigation projects at his office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the CM asked officials to also expedite completion of Nellore and Sangam barrages, tunnels 2 of Owk and Veligonda, apart from Veligonda head regulators 1 & 2.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that works on Polavaram cofferdam, apart from approach channel, are progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed by May. The CM told officials that there is no shortage of funds when it comes to implementing Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works for those displaced by the project.

Officials told Jagan Mohan Reddy that Nellore and Sangam barrages will be completed by May. Chemical pouring works at Owk Tunnel 2 are going on at a brisk pace and will be completed by August to carry total 20,000 cusecs of water. Officials said Tunnel 1 of Veligonda project has been completed while Tunnel 2 of the project will be built by December. Steps are being taken to release water through Veligonda Tunnel 1 by September. They said Vamsadhara Nagavali, Vansadhara Phase 2 and Stage 2 works will be completed by July.

CM Jagan directed officials to resolve pending issues with neighbouring Odisha with regard to the construction of Neradi Barrage. He pointed out that considerable money could be saved if irrigation projects are completed within the stipulated time. The Chief Minister said priority should also be given to Mahendra Tanaya, Madduvalasa Phase 2 and Tarakarama Sagar projects.

Reviewing works of Rayalaseema, Palnadu Drought Mitigation projects, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to prepare an action plan to expedite their works.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, irrigation secretary J. Shyamala Rao, principal secretary (Finance) S. S. Rawat, ENC C. Narayana Reddy and other senior officials were among those present at the CM’s review meeting.