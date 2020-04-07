Nation Politics 07 Apr 2020 Kamal slams Modi for ...
Nation, Politics

Kamal slams Modi for lockdown, but praises PM too

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2020, 10:06 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2020, 10:09 am IST
Kamal Haasan said though he initially trusted Mr. Modi's demonetization move, time proved him wrong when none of its objectives was achieved
Actor Kamal Haasan (Twitter)
 Actor Kamal Haasan (Twitter)

Chennai: Reflective of the unprecedented complexity the country is facing in the wake of the Covid-19 new coronavirus pandemic, actor-politician and leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), Kamal Haasan, slammed the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi for the sudden nationwide lockdown, but wrapped it with political niceties and courtesies for the senior BJP leader.

In a three-page long letter to Mr. Modi which he shared on Twitter on Monday, he termed the instant lockdown as being worse than the Prime Minister's announcement of the demonetization of high value notes in November 2016.

 

Kamal Haasan said though he initially trusted Mr. Modi's demonetization move, time proved him wrong when none of its objectives was achieved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My open letter to the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi #Weareangrybutwearestillonyourside

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on

"Today, there is probably no other world leader with such a massive following," he said of Mr. Modi. "You Speak, they follow and we will comply to your wishes and orders," said Kamal Haasan in a back-handed compliment as it were. "But our compliance must not be confused with subjugation," the actor added.

"Please pardon my lack of etiquette if any. My biggest fear is that the same mistakes of demonetization is being repeated, albeit at a much bigger scale. While demonetization led to loss of savings and livelihood of the poorest, this planned lockdown is leading us to a fatal combination of loss of both life and livelihood," wrote Kamal Haasan in his open 'Chitti' to the Prime Minister.

Taking pot-shots at the 'PM dias call' on Sunday, to switch off electric lights and asking people to light lamps and candles to express solidarity in fighting the Covid-19, Kamal Haasan said, "on the one hand, you are asking the more privileged people to put up a spectacle of lights, while on the other the poor man's light is itself becoming a shameful spectacle."

In the very next paragraph, Kamal Haasan says he should not be misunderstood for "I am not suggesting we ignore the middle class. In fact, I am suggesting the exact opposite....I would like to see you doing more to ensure everybody's fortress, and that nobody goes to bed hungry."

On the Covid-19 crisis handling per se, Kamal Haasan said, "India's first case was reported on 30th of January and we had seen what happened to Italy. Yet we did not learn our lessons early enough." He attributed the Prime Minister ordering a nationwide shut down "within four hours" to what he thought was "failure of Modi's vision" in this instance.

"This is the time to listen to voices who truly care," said Kamal Haasan, even as he underscores with sarcasm in another part of his letter that the "poor have nobody to look up to, except you Sir."  The contributions of the poor people to the national GDP are being systematically ignored, he wailed.

The MNM leader rounds off his letter saying, "we are angry, but we are still on your side," after asserting that nobody could dare call him an anti-national. ends.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, makkal needhi maiam (mnm), pm narendra modi, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Assam MLA Aminul Islam of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Assam MLA arrested for controversial social media posts on Covid-19

A health volunteer uses a thermal device to check for coronavirus symptoms. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh records one more Covid19 death, toll climbs to four

Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Friendship isn't about retaliation, says Rahul Gandhi as India buckles to US pressure

Nikhil Kumaraswamy with fiance Revathi (Twitter)

Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding low key, on schedule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav Thackeray is a revelation: Omar Abdullah

Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photo)

Sonia writes to PM Modi on corona, seeks risk allowance for healthcare workers

A doctor checks temperature of passengers at a bus stand as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, before they leave for their destinations, in Jammu. PTI photo

Amid Corona lockdown, Congress Working Committee meets through video-conferencing

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham