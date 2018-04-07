search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Kutti, kutta, saap, nevla ganging up, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMAKANT DESHPANDE
Published Apr 7, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 1:44 am IST
BJP president Amit Shah hits out at parties trying to take on BJP in 2019.
BJP president Amit Shah made the statement while addressing party workers in Mumbai to mark the party's founding day.
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday put up a grand show of strength in Mumbai even as lakhs of Mumbaikars were inconvenienced by traffic jams and train delays. 

Thousands had gathered at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to attend the rally addressed by BJP president Amit Shah on the occasion of the saffron party’s 38th Foundation Day, underlining the party’s numero uno position in the state. Before 2014, the BJP had always played second fiddle to the Shiv Sena.

 

Speaking at the rally, his party’s largest in the city so far, Mr Shah declared that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would remain in power in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Equating members of Opposition parties with animals, Mr Shah said, “Ye jo Modi ji ki baadh ayi hai na baadh, iske dar se saap, nevale, kutti, kutte, billi sab ikattha hokar chunaav ladne ka kaam kar rahe hai (It’s the fear of Modi ji’s oncoming flood that is causing snakes, mongooses, bitches, dogs and cats to join forces and fight the elections).”

Mr Shah slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for ‘misleading the people against the BJP’. Mr Shah reiterated that the government would never abolish the Atrocities Act and reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs nor would it allow Congress and other parties to do so. 

Tags: amit shah, opposition parties, bjp, bjp foundation day, amit shah in mumbai, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


