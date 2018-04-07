search on deccanchronicle.com
Fast vs fast: Washout has BJP, Congress in blame game

Published Apr 7, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 1:26 am IST
PM announces NDA protest on April 12; Congress do on 9.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with senior BJP leader L.K. Advani as Union home minister Rajnath Singh looks on during BJP Parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with senior BJP leader L.K. Advani as Union home minister Rajnath Singh looks on during BJP Parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It’s a protest vs a protest. Both the BJP and the Congress have decided to go on a fast accusing each other of dragging politics and parliamentary proceedings to a new a low. 

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fast by BJP MPs on April 12 to protest the impasse “caused” by Opposition in Parliament, the Congress asked its functionaries to hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters on April 9 to expose the BJP’s “lies” on various issues. 

 

Union ministers blamed the Congress for disrupting proceedings in both the Houses on a day when the washed out second leg of the Budget Session came to an end. Both Houses were adjourned sine die, capping a month of relentless disruptions and stated to be the least productive since 2000.0.

