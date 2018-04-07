5 YSRC MPs submit resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker over AP special status

The five MPs are Vara Prasad Rao V, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and the party floor leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vijayawada: The fight for AP special status in the national capital saw YSRC MPs submit their resignation and TD MPs continue their protest in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

But down in the AP capital, the government’s proposal to convene an all-party meeting on Saturday received poor response. However, Jana Sena, Left parties and YSRC made it clear that they would stay out of it.

YSRC MPs submitted their resignations and moved to AP Bhavan in Delhi for an indefinite hunger strike.

TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu participated in cycle rally and warned the Union government ‘not to touch Andhra sentiments’.

Across the state, Jana Sena activists took out protest rallies and Left parties too had their parades.

The decision not to attend the Saturday all-party meet conven-ed by the state government was despite the invitation and request from the Chief Minister.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said, “Naidu’s experience didn’t yield any result over awarding special status to the state.”

Mr Naidu retorted during the address at the concluding day of the state Budget Sess-ion asking Mr Pawan to ‘see the development’ taking place in the state.

Jana Sena’s two-day exercise in Capital Amaravati caught the attention of masses.

“The Jana Sena chief has used this protest rally to gauge his strength in the capital and also succeeded in getting out of the image that he is the BJP’s man,” said a party leader, pointing to the party’s association with the Left.