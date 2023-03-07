Women not safe in Telangana, says Bandi

At a dharna at the party office in the city, Sanjay asserted that the BJP, after it comes to power in Telangana, would “follow the Uttar Pradesh model, bulldoze the houses of those committing crimes against women,” while also stating he had never seen "any government steal dead bodies so they could keep the truth out." (DC Image)

Hyderabad: In a blistering attack on the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Monday claimed that Telangana had become the only state that "steals dead bodies" for the purpose of doctoring the outcome of controversial deaths.

At a dharna at the party office in the city, Sanjay asserted that the BJP, after it comes to power in Telangana, would “follow the Uttar Pradesh model, bulldoze the houses of those committing crimes against women,” while also stating he had never seen "any government steal dead bodies so they could keep the truth out."

On the death of PG medical student Dr D. Preethi, Sanjay argued that the haste and secrecy surrounding the police escorting her body from the Nims hospital for a post-mortem, and then forcing the family to rush through the funeral demonstrates the government’s conspiracy to convert a murder case into a suicide.

“She was not alive when brought to Nims but the government enacted a drama of ‘treating’ her for four days. The police used the dead girl’s hand for fingerprints to unlock her phone and deleted anything that could implicate the accused,” Sanjay alleged.

On the Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced to the kin of the family, Sanjay remarked, “This is not even equal to the value of the wrist watch that costs Rs 20 lakh worn by KCR’s daughter.”

“Every atrocity against women in Telangana has involvement of either a BRS leader or an AIMIM leader or their relatives. The Chief Minister does not even react or respond be it the gang rape of a girl in Jubilee Hills, a BRS leader raping a girl in Nirmal, or the action of the BRS MLA from Khammam that forced a family to commit suicide. Women do not feel safe in Telangana. KCR’s focus is on saving his daughter from the Delhi liquor scam,” Sanjay said.

Etala Rajendar, a senior party leader and Huzurabad MLA who joined Sanjay in seeking stern action against the accused in the Preethi case, said the Chief Minister should declare on International Women's Day that the government will close liquor belt shops.

Among those who addressed the protest, attended by a number of BJP Mahila Morcha workers and leaders were party national vice-president D.K. Aruna, BJP’s national OBC morcha president Dr K. Laxman, party’s national executive committee member G. Vivek Venkatswamy, and senior party leaders Vijayashanti, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.