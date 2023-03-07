Uttam Kumar woos teachers with perks, old pension restoration

Hyderabad: Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday promised to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) if the party was elected to power.

He promised to scrap the contributory pension scheme (CPS) for teachers and other government employees, and also scrap GO 317. Congress governments in other states have scrapped the CPS in a move to attract support from government employees.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with PCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud at Gandhi Bhavan to woo support for party candidate Galreddy Harshavardhan Reddy in the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers’ Legislative Council constituency

“We shall bring in the old pension scheme by scrapping CPS, which is already being implemented in Rajasthan,” he said.

Uttam Kumar also promised to issue health cards to teachers of all residential schools and colleges, streamline transfers and promotions, and ensure payment of salaries on the first of every month.

He also pledged that the Congress, if elected to power, would fill all vacant teachers' posts and address issues like regular PRC and payment of DA.

Uttam Kumar accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of failing to fulfil promises made to contract lecturers and said that the Congress will ensure their regularisation on priority.

He also recalled the “neglect” and “humiliation” of teachers and their associations by the current state government. He also alleged that MLCs from the teachers’ constituencies who aligned with the ruling party have abandoned the interests of teachers.