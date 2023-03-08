  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Mar 2023 Kishan writes to KCR ...
Nation, Politics

Kishan writes to KCR on pending Central projects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2023, 7:52 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy addresses the media at the BJP state office (K Durga Rao/DC)
  Union minister G. Kishan Reddy addresses the media at the BJP state office (K Durga Rao/DC)

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday shot off a bunch of letters to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, reminding him of his similar missives on matters related to development projects in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy said these letters were about projects that the Centre had offered to take up in Telangana, and hoped that the Chief Minister and the BRS government would, after he had highlighted the matter in public respond positively to take the proposals ahead.

Speaking with reporters, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister, and the rest of the Kalvakunlta family, indulge in levelling baseless allegations against the Prime Minister and the Central government with regard to projects being located in the state.

“It is not just me, earlier as the minister of state for home first, and later as the Cabinet minister for culture who wrote letters to the Telangana government. Several such letters were sent from Central government officials also,” Kishan Reddy said.

The Union minister said it was unfathomable how the Chief Minister and the state government refused to respond to letters on projects that were meant to help the state develop faster, and benefit the people. Instead, they were intent on stalling them, he alelged.

“At the Centre, we have strict instructions from the Prime Minister that no matter who writes a letter to us from any part of the country, we have to respond. We have a system in place where acknowledgements are sent and the letters processed. With respect to letters from elected representatives, there is a special cell to address their concerns. In Telangana, there is no response whatsoever,” he said.

“Why does the Chief Minister not respond to our letters? Why does he not have even the basic courtesy to do so? If he is sincere about getting projects grounded and completed, whether big or small, he should respond. But he does not. Does he even have a moral right to question the central government?” Kishan Reddy asked.

On the question of Foxconn investments in the state, Kishan Reddy said as a Central minister, he welcomed foreign investments and as an MP from Telangana he would like to see the investment made in the state.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, development projects, brs government, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Tanuj Naik, a B. Pharmacy student of P.V.K.K. College in Anantapur, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.. (Representational DC Image)

B. Pharm student dies of heart attack

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has stressed the need to promote generic medicines. (DC)

Minister Rajini: Take advantage of generic medicines

AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu (second from right) sought clarification on the pending financial issues and urged the government to make an announcement about payment of the dues to the employees. (File Photo: DC)

Talks failed to yield results, employees to start protests from March 9

A fuel station employee was beaten to death by three people early Tuesday for allegedly refusing UPI payment, due to technical difficulties, at Janwada of Narsingi (DC Image)

Fuel station worker beaten to death for refusing UPI payment



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Suvendu writes to PM, seeking action against Mamata in Saradha case

West Bengal leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo: ANI)

Speculation of NPP-BJP alliance in Meghalaya

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI Photo)

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi govt as SC denies relief to Dy CM

In this file photo dated, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in New Delhi. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->