  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Mar 2023 Revanth tweaks yatra ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth tweaks yatra plan to avoid clash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:26 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Revanth Reddy's initial plan was to reach Adilabad on March 10 after completing his yatra in Karimnagar. (Photo: Twitter)
 Revanth Reddy's initial plan was to reach Adilabad on March 10 after completing his yatra in Karimnagar. (Photo: Twitter)

ADILABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who was scheduled to kick off his padayatra from Adilabad next, has decided to start it from the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency in order to avoid a clash with the Telangana Congress Poru Yatra, which is being led by Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, programme implementation committee, in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Revanth Reddy's initial plan was to reach Adilabad on March 10 after completing his yatra in Karimnagar; now, he will begin his padayatra in the Nizamabad constituency on March 9 after addressing at a public gathering in Karimnagar. He will conclude his yatra in Nizamabad and then enter Adilabad and tour Khanapur, Boath, Adilabad, Bellampalli, Kagaznagar and Asifabad, sources said.

A delegation of Congress leaders is expected to meet Revanth Reddy during his yatra in Nizamabad and invite him to Adilabad, offering him all possible assistance, according to Adilabad DCC working president Vedma Bojju. On the other hand, Maheshwar Reddy plans to organise a street corner meeting in Utnoor as part of his ‘poru yatra’ with the help of local ZPTC supporter Charulatha Ratho and senior Congress leader Bharath Chowhan.

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, padayatra, podu yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 07 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Parallel ‘poru yatra’ upsets Revanth’s supporters in Adilabad district
Congress will complete Suramma project in 18 months: Revanth Reddy
Revanth slams delay in Kaleshwaram, accuses KTR of seeking commission

Latest From Nation

A man was arrested for molesting a minor girl, a relative, on the pretext of buying her chocolates in SRT Nagar of Borabanda . (Representational Image)

Man held for molesting minor relative

Katta Niharika and Prabhaliti Hassain were produced in court on Monday and lodged in 14-day judicial remand. (Representational DC Image)

Friends who aided murder accused to dispose of body held

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The conference featured keynote speakers from the IAF and HAL and deliberations covering a wide range of topics related to the operation of the Avro fleet. (DC Image)

Annual AVRO Aircraft Operators Conference-2023 held in Begumpet



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unity eludes Opposition front in 180 LS seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Northeast helps BJP celebrate Holi early

A BJP supporter with others during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

AIMIM chief backs quota for backward Muslims, repeal of 'draconian' laws

The party condemned the recent efforts by a few 'self-proclaimed leaders' to 'legitimise Sangh Parivar' and enter into 'talks' with saffron outfits. These have no legal validity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: DC)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->