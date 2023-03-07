Revanth tweaks yatra plan to avoid clash

ADILABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who was scheduled to kick off his padayatra from Adilabad next, has decided to start it from the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency in order to avoid a clash with the Telangana Congress Poru Yatra, which is being led by Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, programme implementation committee, in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Revanth Reddy's initial plan was to reach Adilabad on March 10 after completing his yatra in Karimnagar; now, he will begin his padayatra in the Nizamabad constituency on March 9 after addressing at a public gathering in Karimnagar. He will conclude his yatra in Nizamabad and then enter Adilabad and tour Khanapur, Boath, Adilabad, Bellampalli, Kagaznagar and Asifabad, sources said.

A delegation of Congress leaders is expected to meet Revanth Reddy during his yatra in Nizamabad and invite him to Adilabad, offering him all possible assistance, according to Adilabad DCC working president Vedma Bojju. On the other hand, Maheshwar Reddy plans to organise a street corner meeting in Utnoor as part of his ‘poru yatra’ with the help of local ZPTC supporter Charulatha Ratho and senior Congress leader Bharath Chowhan.