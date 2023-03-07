  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Mar 2023 KCR announces 3 cand ...
Nation, Politics

KCR announces 3 candidates for MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2023, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2023, 12:32 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganCMO)

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced poet-singer Deshapathi Srinivas, Challa Venkatrami Reddy, grandson of former president Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, and K. Naveen Kumar as the party's candidates' in the upcoming elections for the Legislative Council from the MLA quota.

While the CM retained Naveen Kumar, whose tenure as MLC is set to end on March 29, he nominated two new faces.

Srinivas is a poet-singer and serving as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s Office since 2014, while Venktrami Reddy is a former independent MLA from Alampur in undivided Mahbubnagar district from 2004 to 2009 who supported the Congress government. He joined the BRS in December last.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued notification for the MLC elections to the three seats under the MLAs' quota on Monday. These three seats will fall vacant on March 29 with the retirement of the BRS MLCs Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Vullolla Gangadhar Goud and Kurumaiahgari Naveen Kumar.

Two more MLC seats will fall vacant under the Governor's quota on May 27 with the retirement of BRS MLCs D. Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Hussain. The CM will announce the names of the two nominated MLC candidates under Governor's quota after the approval in the cabinet meeting held on March 9.

As per the EC schedule, the last date for nominations under MLAs' quota is March 13, the scrutiny on March 14 and the last date for withdrawal is on March 16. Polling will be held on March 23. Only MLAs are eligible to vote in this election.

Since the BRS enjoys absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly with a strength of 104 MLAs in the 119-member House, there is no scope for other parties even to contest the election and hence there will be no polling on March 16.

While the AIMIM has a strength of seven MLAs, Congress has five and BJP has three MLAs. With this, the three BRS candidates will be declared elected unopposed soon after the scrutiny of nominations on March 14.

...
Tags: aimim, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), k. chandrashekar rao, challa venkatrami reddy, neelam sanjiva reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The government is now planning to set up committees comprising officials for the selection of beneficiaries. (Representational Image)

Telangana: 2BHK housing scheme, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries list on hold

The circular issued to students also listed recent attacks by strays and said it was coordinating with civic authorities over the issue. — Representational image/DC

University of Hyderabad students continue to feed strays despite order

The Govt Schoo Film Nagar building which houses two primary schools and one high school with 1600 students, is deprived of toilet facilities. The well maintained in the school are meant for only teaching staff. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Fewer toilets, unhygienic conditions make life hell for girls in govt schools

Three children of migrant labourers drowned in the Manair near the Housing Board Colony in Karimnagar. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Three teenagers drown in Manair while celebrating Holi



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah to arrive in Hyderabad on March 12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->