YV Subba Reddy sees big win for YSRC candidate

YSRC candidate for Graduates MLCs Sethamraju Sudhakar along with TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator, YV Subba Reddy addresses the scribes at a hotel in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator for north Andhra, Y.V. Subba Reddy, has urged the people of north coastal Andhra and party workers to ensure a huge majority for party candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar, contesting the MLC elections from the north Andhra Graduates constituency.

“By giving a huge majority to him, the entire state will know that you are welcoming the chief minister’s decision to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh,’’ Reddy said.

“This is a semi-final. The same majority should be given in the general elections slated for next year so that the YSRC wins all the seats, so as to give a second chance to Jagan to lead the state,” Subba Reddy said.

On the recent Global Investors Summit, the regional coordinator said it was a huge success.

“The summit gave a huge advantage to Visakhapatnam and north coastal Andhra. With a promise of ₹13 lakh crore in investment and six lakh jobs, the region stands to gain a lot,’’ he said.

BC leader and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah said the state was witnessing both welfare and development. Other states were surprised at the speed and sweep with which welfare schemes were being launched in Andhra Pradesh, he claimed.

He appealed to the BCs to support Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the “architect behind the introduction of the BC reservation bill in the parliament.”

“Jagan surprised all by giving 11 of the 18 MLC seats to the BCs,’’ Krishnaiah said and added that the BCs should pay back in kind by making the YSRC’s MLC candidates win these elections with a huge majority. He said the recently concluded Global Investors Summit would lead to the development of the entire north coastal Andhra region.

MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar said chief minister Jagan Reddy did social engineering by making BCs, SCs, STs a part of the decision-making process.