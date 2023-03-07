  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 07 Mar 2023 BJP likes to believe ...
Nation, Politics

BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2023, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 4:41 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK’s Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK’s Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

LONDON: The BJP likes to believe that it will be in power in India "eternally" but that is not the case, and the Opposition can unite to undertake the repair work needed to protect India's democratic institutions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

Addressing an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London to round off his week-long UK tour on Monday evening, the Wayanad MP once again claimed that Israeli software Pegasus was planted on his phone as he accused the BJP of trying to silence dissent in the country.

To put it in perspective, if you look at the time from independence to now, the Congress party has been in power for majority of the time, said Gandhi.

Before the BJP was in power for 10 years, we were in power for 10 years. The BJP likes to believe that they have come to power in India and they are going to be in power eternally, that's not the case, he said.

"We can see that the reliance on our institutions is reducing and that to me is very, very dangerous. Certainly there is repair work that needs to be done, on the idea of freedom, independent institutions, a whole bunch of repair work that needs to be done."

The Opposition MP pointed to a set of changes taking place in India that had caught the Congress and UPA government off guard, such as a shift from rural to urban.

We were focussing a lot on the rural space and we missed the ball in the beginning on the urban space, that's a fact. Those things are there. But to say that the BJP is in power and the Congress gone, that's actually a ridiculous idea, said Gandhi.

The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS from London, claiming it is its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of "Maoist thought process through his minions" and also "anarchist elements".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed his party's disapproval of Gandhi "misusing the forum of British parliament" to spread shameful lies and unfounded claims.

During his Chatham House discussion, Gandhi pointed out that besides just the Congress, the foreign media has also been highlighting that there is a serious problem with Indian democracy.

It's also the way the BJP responds. It's not interested in a conversation. They have decided that they know what's going on, nobody else in the country knows what's going on and that's it... My phone had Pegasus on it, that simply was not happening when we were in power. So there are things that are very obvious and apparent to everyone, he said.

The BJP has also made light of Gandhi's allegation that he was being snooped upon, saying that the Congress leader was "hallucinating" and makes such claims as he wants to create headlines wherever he goes.

Gandhi also took aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a fundamentalist, fascist organisation that has changed the nature of the democratic contest in India by capturing the country's institutions.

Asked to explain the RSS to a foreign audience, he noted: You can call it a secret society. It's built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards.

It's shocked me at how successful they've been at capturing the different institutions of our country: the press, judiciary, Parliament, Election Commission  all the institutions are under pressure, under threat and controlled in one way or another.

On foreign policy, Gandhi drew a comparison between the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-China relations and accused China of sitting on 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory but our Prime Minister says they are not there.

The basic principle applied in Ukraine by the Russians is that they do not accept the relationship the Ukrainians have with Europe and America, and have told Ukraine that if you do not change this relationship, we will challenge your territorial integrity. In my view, that is what is happening on the borders of my country, claimed Gandhi, adding that China is similarly threatening India over its relations with the US.

The basic idea behind the troops in Arunachal (Pradesh) and Ladakh is similar to what's happened in Ukraine and I mentioned this to the foreign minister (S Jaishankar), he completely disagreed with me and he thinks it's a ludicrous idea, he said.

Asked if a rapprochement is possible, the Congress leader said that India is the biggest game in town in terms of production which makes it China's biggest competitor.

There's going to be a little bit of tensions and hostility on the margins. But I think it's very important the lines are clear. They are sitting on 2,000 sq km of our territory, that's a fact, he said.

Gandhi also said that Chinese people do not function in a democratic manner as the Indian society does.

"Our society is built in a democratic manner. The Chinese do not practice the same model and see it as their biggest challenger. We need to offer the world our own vision of 'Productivity with Prosperity'" The Indian National Congress tweeted.

Among the questions from a diaspora and academic audience at the event, Gandhi was asked about dynastic politics as an impediment to Indian democracy, which he dismissed as a factor and blamed structural issues way beyond dynastic politics as a threat.

On India-Pakistan relations, the Opposition leader said he believes it is important to have good relations with all neighbouring countries but that depends on the actions of the Pakistanis.

If the Pakistanis are promoting terrorism in India, that becomes very difficult. And, that does happen, he said.

The discussion concluded Gandhi's UK tour, which the party described as an overwhelming response to the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

There was unanimous concern over the alarming decline of India's democracy and institutions. Specifically, the raids on the BBC in India have touched a raw nerve in the UK and raised alarm, said Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman  Data & Research, All India Congress Committee.

...
Tags: bjp, rahul gandhi, wayanad, pegasus, upa government, ravi shankar prasad, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh


Latest From Nation

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha directed NHAI officials to expedite pending road works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Budanoor of Mandya during an inspection. (Photo By Arrangement)

All set for inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

A file picture of Lokayukta trapping of BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal in Bengaluru last Thursday.

BJP MLA gets interim anticipatory bail in bribery case

Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash. (Photo By Arrangement)

Action against K Kavitha is now imminent: Subhash

The examination of the RJD supremo comes a day after his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was quizzed at her Patna residence by the agency for nearly five hours. — By Arrangement

Land for jobs scam: Lalu Prasad questioned by the CBI for nearly two hours



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unity eludes Opposition front in 180 LS seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Northeast helps BJP celebrate Holi early

A BJP supporter with others during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Manik Saha wins seat, possibly a second term as CM of Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flashes the victory sign as he arrives to receive the 'Certificate of Election' after winning in the Tripura Assembly elections from the Town Bardowali constituency, in West Tripura district, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

AIMIM chief backs quota for backward Muslims, repeal of 'draconian' laws

The party condemned the recent efforts by a few 'self-proclaimed leaders' to 'legitimise Sangh Parivar' and enter into 'talks' with saffron outfits. These have no legal validity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->