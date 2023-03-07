BJP invokes transfers to win teachers votes

HYDERABAD: The BJP has taken it upon itself to win the March 13 election to the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar districts teachers constituency in the Legislative Council. The Party’s national general secretary and in-charge of BJP Telangana’s organizational affairs, Sunil Bansal, met with senior party leaders from the three districts on Monday morning at the party’s city office.

The BJP has chosen A. Venkata Narayan Reddy as its candidate. The March 13 election is for filling up the vacancy when sitting MLC Kattepalli Janardhan Reddy’s term ends on March 29. The BJP believes that there is a lot of resentment among teachers against the state government particularly in the light of GO 317 which many teachers blame to separate their families forcing them to stay apart, and other issues related to the teaching community.

Following the morning meeting, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with senior party leaders N. Indrasena Reddy, N. Ramchander Rao, along with Venkat Narayana Reddy met with teachers to seek their support for the BJP candidate. The electorate comprises 29,720 teachers.

Sanjay called on teachers to show solidarity and ensure the BJP candidate wins and said that teachers are not being paid their salaries every month. Defeat the BRS in this election and the Chief Minister will ensure salaries are paid on the first of every month.

Venkata Narayana Reddy, addressing the meeting said whether school or college teachers are yearning for change and votes when cast reflect the opinion of well-educated intellectuals and can be treated as a referendum on the functioning of the government. We should not lose this opportunity to send a strong message to the government.