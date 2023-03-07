  
Nation Politics 07 Mar 2023 Bandi says KCR sent ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi says KCR sent 'fake' unsigned letter to PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Mar 7, 2023, 8:04 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 8:04 am IST
State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leads a day-long protest against atrocities on women. (DC)
 State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leads a day-long protest against atrocities on women. (DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday questioned the veracity of an “unsigned” letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and senior politicians, including three other CMs.

He questioned whether the Chief Minister had the support of his counterparts or if it was made up, as, he claimed, the letter — that condemned the Central government’s ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies — lacked authentication.

“The letter released on Sunday is a deliberate attempt to defame the BJP government at the Centre because Modi had made it clear that there is no place for corruption in the country and it will not be tolerated irrespective of who is involved in such acts,” he said.

“KCR must provide clarity on this, whether the letter is true or was made up. But he did not sign it and could not get eight other signatures,” he said.

The letter, released on Sunday, was by Chief Ministers K. Chandrashekar Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-UBT and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party.

The BJP, Sanjay said, was ready to have a letter addressed to the President that will be signed by one crore people, saying that Rao had released a fake letter addressed to Modi. “KCR is supporting (former Delhi deputy CM) Manish Sisodia, who has been removed from his post by his own Chief Minister. This is nothing but an attempt to save his daughter, who is also involved in the Delhi liquor scam,” he said.

Sanjay said it is time for “KCR to come clean on his daughter’s role in the scam. If she is not involved, then he must come out in public and say so.”

Tags: bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, chief minister mamata banerjee, arvind kejriwal, bhagwant mann, tejashwi yadav, sharad pawar, uddhav thackeray, akhilesh yadav, “unsigned” letter to prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


