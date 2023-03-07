  
Action against K Kavitha is now imminent: Subhash

 Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: With the arrest of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai in Delhi liquor scam by Enforcement Directorate (ED), action against MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now imminent,  said state BJP's official spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday.

Arun Pillai is an  accused in the case and allegedly represented BRS MLC K Kavitha in  Indospirits, a liquor company , involved in liquor scam.The ED also named Kavitha in the case chargesheet accusing her of holding a 65 per cent stake in the company.

Though BRS leaders are making hue and cry on liquor scam and raising questions on impartiality of investigating agency, truth will always win, Subhash said.    

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a fight against corruption and nobody can succeed in bringing pressure in a bid to scuttle on-going investigation in different cases, he said and described a letter written to PM Modi by opposition parties as a “pressure tactic” as CM KCR is known for playing gimmicks to derive political gain.

It may be here that besides Delhi former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is now in the jail,  ED has already grilled K Kavitha, Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpalli.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making a "hue and cry" over the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as fearing his daughter would be arrested next in the alleged Delhi liquor scam, Subhash said.

Tags: hyderabad-based liquor businessman arun ramachandran pillai, enforcement directorate, narendra modi
