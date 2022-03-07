Revanth warns TRS of street fight if party MLAs muzzled

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy warned that if the TRS government suppressed the voice of Congress members in the Assembly session, the party would be ready for street fight. In such a case, Congress cadres, including frontal organisations, should be ready to prevent movement of ministers and TRS MLAs across the state, he said.

Addressing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said he accepted the challenge of minister K. T. Rama Rao to prove that developmental works and welfare schemes were being taken up more than Telangana in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. Earlier, Rama Rao escaped from challenges over his farmhouse and drugs issues, Revanth Reddy criticised.

Speaking on the occasion, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress would question the TRS government in the Assembly over high-level corruption in irrigation projects.

The meeting also discussed party strategy to corner the state government over peoples' problems.