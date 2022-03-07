ISW, Greyhounds to guard Srinivas Goud

Goud is the second VVIP in Telangana to get such a massive security cover after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, ISW officials said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Security for excise minister V. Srinivas Goud, who was the ‘target’ of a murder plot that has been foiled, has been increased with Greyhounds and Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) personnel set to keep round-the-clock vigil.

A decision to this extent was taken after senior officials of ISW and intelligence reviewed his security. Accordingly, sources said that the strength of security personnel has been doubled to 20, which will be in addition to four from greyhounds.

“Goud is the second VVIP in Telangana to get such a massive security cover after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao,” ISW officials said.

Meanwhile, intelligence officials have asked their district units, especially Nagar Kurnool and Mahbubnagar, to keep a tab on developments a few days prior to the minister's visits.