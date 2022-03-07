Nation Politics 07 Mar 2022 BJP will make Old Ci ...
Nation, Politics

BJP will make Old City ultra-modern: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 7:17 am IST
Sanjay pooh-poohed talk that the Old City was an “adda” of the AIMIM
Sanjay asserted that the whole aim of the BJP was to develop the Old City as an ultra-modern city. — DC Image
 Sanjay asserted that the whole aim of the BJP was to develop the Old City as an ultra-modern city. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday vowed to drive out the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Hyderabad and make the state a “saffron bastion.”

He was addressing a convention of BJP functionaries from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency at Champapet. The convention was attended by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP floor leader in the Assembly T. Raja Singh, state BJP general secretaries D. Pradeep Kumar and Mantri Srinivas, vice-president Dr G. Manohan Reddy and others.

 

Stating that the party had chosen Hyderabad constituency to declare a war against the divisive forces, Sanjay pooh-poohed talk that the Old City was an “adda” of the AIMIM. “Despite the police cautioning us, we held a meeting at Charminar and showed our strength,” he recalled.

“The BJP has the capacity to win four Assembly segments in Hyderabad. So, is it difficult to capture the Hyderabad MP seat,” he asked. “Once the BJP comes to power, we shall bring all those, who fled the old city fearing attacks from the MIM activists, back to their places and see that they get back their assets. We shall start the ‘ghar wapsi’ from the Old City itself,” he said.

 

He asserted that the whole aim of the BJP was to develop the Old City as an ultra-modern city. “On the other hand, the AIMIM wants to keep the Old City completely underdeveloped, though it hobnobs with the ruling party. The Old City doesn’t have proper roads and drainage facilities, let alone metro rail connectivity,” he criticised.

Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was enacting a drama of entering national politics, Sanjay said he was under pressure from his family members to make his son K.T. Rama Rao the Chief Minister, as they realised that the TRS won’t come to power again.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, kcr, telangana saffron bastion, kishan reddy, raja singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Permission granted for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Covid vaccine Covovax. (Representational image: AFP)

Phase 3 trial of Covovax approved

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: Voting begins for last phase

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on March 7. (DC file photo)

AP Assembly Budget Session to start on stormy note, TD to attend

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali felicitate SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra in Hyderabad (DC)

SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra city’s ‘best cop’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttar Pradesh elections: Voting begins for last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Final phase of polling on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi. (Photo: AFP)

Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due later this year

Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->