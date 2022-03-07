BJP will make Old City ultra-modern: Bandi

Sanjay asserted that the whole aim of the BJP was to develop the Old City as an ultra-modern city. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday vowed to drive out the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Hyderabad and make the state a “saffron bastion.”

He was addressing a convention of BJP functionaries from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency at Champapet. The convention was attended by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP floor leader in the Assembly T. Raja Singh, state BJP general secretaries D. Pradeep Kumar and Mantri Srinivas, vice-president Dr G. Manohan Reddy and others.

Stating that the party had chosen Hyderabad constituency to declare a war against the divisive forces, Sanjay pooh-poohed talk that the Old City was an “adda” of the AIMIM. “Despite the police cautioning us, we held a meeting at Charminar and showed our strength,” he recalled.

“The BJP has the capacity to win four Assembly segments in Hyderabad. So, is it difficult to capture the Hyderabad MP seat,” he asked. “Once the BJP comes to power, we shall bring all those, who fled the old city fearing attacks from the MIM activists, back to their places and see that they get back their assets. We shall start the ‘ghar wapsi’ from the Old City itself,” he said.

He asserted that the whole aim of the BJP was to develop the Old City as an ultra-modern city. “On the other hand, the AIMIM wants to keep the Old City completely underdeveloped, though it hobnobs with the ruling party. The Old City doesn’t have proper roads and drainage facilities, let alone metro rail connectivity,” he criticised.

Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was enacting a drama of entering national politics, Sanjay said he was under pressure from his family members to make his son K.T. Rama Rao the Chief Minister, as they realised that the TRS won’t come to power again.