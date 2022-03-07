Nation Politics 07 Mar 2022 AP Assembly Budget S ...
Nation, Politics

AP Assembly Budget Session to turn stormy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2022, 2:25 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 2:25 am IST
The TD is planning to raise the Viveka murder issue in the assembly to expose the involvement of the YSRC in the murder plot
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on March 7. (DC file photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on March 7. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Sessions of the AP Assembly will be stormy with the principal opposition, the Telugu Desam, deciding to end their boycott even as its leader Chandrababu Naidu will stay away this time too. The session starts on March 7.

Days ago, the TD had decided to skip the Budget Session but changed the decision. The principal opposition had boycotted the last assembly session after the ruling benches made some insulting comments personally targeting Naidu’s wife, though in a figurative sense.

 

A hut Naidu then announced that he will return to assembly only as Chief Minister after winning the next elections.

There was a dilemma among the TD legislators whether they should follow suit or keep attending the assembly session. However, a majority of legislators asserted during the TDLP meeting that it was important for TD MLAs to be present in the assembly to expose the “misdeeds” of the YSRC government.

The TD leaders are, for the past few days, raising the Vivekananda murder case and alleging YSRC MP Avinash Reddy’s involvement in the murder with “support” from Chief Minister Jagan. They demanded that the name of Jagan too be included by the CBI in the ongoing probe and question the CM.

 

The TD is planning to raise the Viveka murder issue in the assembly to “expose” the “involvement” of the YSRC in the murder plot.

The opposition TD had, before the 2014 elections, campaigned against Jagan by citing the CBI cases like the alleged robbing of one lakh crore through ‘quid pro quo’ deals. TD leaders felt this had helped the party win the 2014 elections. Now the TD is planning to take the Viveka murder case to the masses to defame the YSRC and get the people back to the TD side.

As the CBI intensified the Viveka murder investigation by arresting several accused, the TD feels this is the right time to expose the “YSRC links.”

 

TD is planning to raise Amaravati, Polavaram and farmers’ issues including the grant of supportive prices to farm produce and other people’s issues. The TDLP would put various issues in the assembly’s business advisory committee meeting and press for discussions in the assembly.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRC is fully geared for the Budget session by exposing failures of the TD government in the Amaravati issue. The ruling party would also retaliate if the Viveka murder issue is raised in the assembly. It will cite the TD’s “corruption” in Polavaram, “cheating” of farmers by the former Naidu government and the U-turns of Chandrababu on various issues.  

 

Senior political analysts said the TD will raise various topics in the assembly but the ruling party is bent on putting up able resistance. They opined that as Naidu is skipping the Assembly, the rest of the legislators will also boycott the assembly session after creating some ruckus on the controversial issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan is holding a Cabinet meeting on Monday after the BAC meeting in which several important decisions are likely to be taken in view of the Assembly budget session.

...
Tags: ap assembly, andhra cm chandrababu naidu, telugu desam, ap budget session
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A BTech (electronics and communication) student of JNTU who worked in Europe for four years with Wipro and Nokia, Raghavendra returned to India and joined the police. She was posted as DSP in Vikarabad and Sangareddy and joined the SHE Team in 2021. — DC Image

SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha city’s ‘best cop’

Goud is the second VVIP in Telangana to get such a massive security cover after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, ISW officials said. — DC Image

ISW, Greyhounds to guard Srinivas Goud

People hide from the Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo)

In Catch-22 on 11th day, Sumy's Indians hope for safe exit

However, it was not clear about the local time when the pictures were clicked on February 23. — By arrangement

Astronauts capture the city’s brilliantly illuminated nights



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Final phase of polling on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi. (Photo: AFP)

Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due later this year

Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Punjab Assembly elections: 17.77 percent voting till 11 am

Citizens undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->