Owaisi calls Adoni MLA ‘chaprasi’

KURNOOL: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stoked a controversy in Adoni when he referred to sitting MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy as “chaprasi", accusing him of being behind the demolition of a 250-year-old Eidgah. He called upon Muslims of Adoni to trounce Reddy in the next general elections and elect an MIM MLA to protect monuments of minorities in the region.

Owaisi was obviously hurt when his meeting scheduled on Friday at Adoni was not allowed due to a bandh. He went on to charge that Muslim properties in the town are being encroached upon. Even a government-sanctioned ITI college has not been made operational. The vegetable market near Eidgah had been converted into a parking lot. "MIM cannot remain a silent spectator over such happenings", the MP remarked.

He maintained that Muslims have got disillusioned with the YSRC government after its activists have started targeting Muslim properties, not sparing even burial grounds.

Owaisi stooping low, says MLA

The Adoni MLA has meanwhile objected to MIM chief’s "chaprasi" remark. He wondered how the party president of national importance could indulge in such street talk. Sai Prasad Reddy retorted, "Yes. I am people’s chaprasi (servant) and proud to be one".

He maintained that the dilapidated Eidgah had been demolished only to construct a new one at a cost of Rs. 2.56 crore sanctioned by Chief Minister

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further said works on ITI building and Urdu college will be speeded up.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sai Prasad Reddy said he had great respect for Owaisi but only pities him now. He pointed out that Adoni is a sensitive place where Hindu-Muslim conflicts used to be regular phenomenon in the past. It was only under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule that peace is prevailing in the town. “But Owaisi is again pushing the local population on to a crazy path," the MLA warned.