Nation Politics 07 Mar 2021 Owaisi calls Adoni M ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi calls Adoni MLA ‘chaprasi’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2021, 7:47 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2021, 9:21 am IST
Adoni MLA Sai Prasad Reddy wondered how the party president of national importance could indulge in such street talk
Owaisi maintained that Muslims have got disillusioned with the YSRC government after its activists have started targeting Muslim properties, not sparing even burial grounds. — PTI file photo
 Owaisi maintained that Muslims have got disillusioned with the YSRC government after its activists have started targeting Muslim properties, not sparing even burial grounds. — PTI file photo

KURNOOL: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stoked a controversy in Adoni when he referred to sitting MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy as “chaprasi", accusing him of being behind the demolition of a 250-year-old Eidgah. He called upon Muslims of Adoni to trounce Reddy in the next general elections and elect an MIM MLA to protect monuments of minorities in the region.

Owaisi was obviously hurt when his meeting scheduled on Friday at Adoni was not allowed due to a bandh. He went on to charge that Muslim properties in the town are being encroached upon. Even a government-sanctioned ITI college has not been made operational. The vegetable market near Eidgah had been converted into a parking lot. "MIM cannot remain a silent spectator over such happenings", the MP remarked.

 

He maintained that Muslims have got disillusioned with the YSRC government after its activists have started targeting Muslim properties, not sparing even burial grounds.

Owaisi stooping low, says MLA

The Adoni MLA has meanwhile objected to MIM chief’s "chaprasi" remark. He wondered how the party president of national importance could indulge in such street talk. Sai Prasad Reddy retorted, "Yes. I am people’s chaprasi (servant) and proud to be one".

He maintained that the dilapidated Eidgah had been demolished only to construct a new one at a cost of Rs. 2.56 crore sanctioned by Chief Minister
Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further said works on ITI building and Urdu college will be speeded up.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sai Prasad Reddy said he had great respect for Owaisi but only pities him now. He pointed out that Adoni is a sensitive place where Hindu-Muslim conflicts used to be regular phenomenon in the past. It was only under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule that peace is prevailing in the town. “But Owaisi is again pushing the local population on to a crazy path," the MLA warned.

...
Tags: owaisi, adoni mla, owaisi calls adoni mla chaprasi, sai prasad reddy, municipal polls andhra pradesh mim, idgah demolition adoni, jagan mohan reddy grants rs 2.5 cr for adoni idgah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

The first list of 57 names, which came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first election rally in the state, also has names of former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda and ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. (Twitter)

BJP releases first list of candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

The focus of DBSE will be on understanding (of concepts) and personality development, says Kejriwal. — PTI file photo .

Delhi to have own school education board: Arvind Kejriwal

Mr Chakraborty had resigned as a parliamentarian citing health issues in December 2016 and stayed away from politics after his name surfaced in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (Image credit : Twitter)

Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar likely to share stage with Modi

The Tribal Welfare Department will provide the borewell, electricity poles, motor and sprinklers to tribal farmers under Giri Vikasam at a cost of Rs. 3 lakh per unit. — Representational image

Beneficiaries of borwells in tribal areas to be chosen through lucky draw



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham