Telangana suffered Rs 1 lakh crore loss due to COVID-19 pandemic, says CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Despite this, the upcoming State budget would be promising, Rao told officials
KCR said welfare programmes would continue, including distribution of 3 lakh sheep units for which a provision would be made in the Budget. — Twitter
 KCR said welfare programmes would continue, including distribution of 3 lakh sheep units for which a provision would be made in the Budget. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that the state had suffered a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact reached Rs 1 lakh crore.

Despite this, the upcoming State budget would be promising, Rao told officials at a review meeting.

 

He said welfare programmes would continue, including distribution of 3 lakh sheep units for which a provision would be made in the Budget. The scheme had benefited the Kuruma and Yadav communities and had been appreciated by the Centre, he said.

The fish distribution programme would be continued as it was benefiting the fishermen community.

...
Tags: covid-19 loss telangana, telangana state budget, sheep unit distribution telangana, kuruma yadav communities benefit due to sheep units
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


